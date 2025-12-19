Standout Offensive Player Reaffirms Loyalty To Colorado Buffaloes

There's at least one player the Colorado Buffaloes don't have to worry about losing.

Amid a flurry of teammates entering the college football transfer portal and position coach Brett Bartolone leaving for the Nevada Wolf Pack's offensive coordinator job, tight end Zach Atkins reaffirmed his loyalty to Colorado via a social media post.

"I’m a buff 4L (for life)," Atkins wrote on X. "We got unfinished business. #LastRide."

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium.

Atkins, a former Division II standout at Northwest Missouri State, caught 20 passes for 149 yards and proved capable as a run-blocker during his first season with the Buffs this fall. Next season will mark his final year of eligibility.

Even during a rough season that resulted in only three wins, Atkins made it a point to finish strong for himself and his teammates.

"I'm not going to quit," Atkins said prior to Colorado's final game. "There's never been quit in me and this team. I'm taking it upon myself to be a better leader and to lead the offense. I think that we're going to go out there and we're going to fight."

Deion Sanders' Trust in Zach Atkins

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Sanders' faith in Atkins likely played a role in the junior's decision to remain at Colorado for his upcoming final college season.

“This kid can really play... I’m talking about he can really play,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said of Atkins last month. “We just have not gotten him in situations that we should have. I think he has pro ability.”

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field.

Atkins was, of course, appreciative of his head coach's comments. Colorado took a chance on Atkins considering his Division II background and was rewarded with a productive season from the 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end.

"It means everything having your head coach believe in you like that," Atkins said. "For me, that was a big confidence booster."

Colorado Hit Hard By Transfer Portal

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

As of Thursday, Colorado has lost 10 players to the transfer portal, including key pieces in wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain. The Buffs can begin adding players once the portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

Safety TJ Branch

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis

Cornerback Noah King

Cornerback Teon Parks

Linebacker Mantrez Walker

Safety Terrance Love

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Wide receiver Omarion Miller

Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Offensive lineman Carde Smith

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Colorado's offensive rebuild will largely be centered around true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who's now paired with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Atkins, like many others, was impressed by Lewis' play late in the season and believes his potential can help bring more offensive talent to Boulder.

"If you're a recruit in the portal or you're a high school kid, I mean, you saw him play," Atkins said. "He's the truth. I think that's a major selling point for next season."