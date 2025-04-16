New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara Gives Tips To Colorado Buffaloes Backfield
While New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s presence in Boulder raised eyebrows about where Colorado Buffaloes former quarterback Shedeur Sanders might land in the upcoming NFL Draft, his impact was felt immediately in the running backs room.
With Colorado’s running back room still searching for stability and identity, Kamara’s visit served as both a teaching moment and a spark, arriving just as competition ramps up ahead of the spring game.
“Don’t be cutback heavy,” Kamara told a group of running backs in the most recent Well Off Media video. “It always feels like the cutback is going to be the big play, and most of the time, if you pause that tape—on that cutback—the front side will be wide open. It will be the money side.”
Giving young backs a chance to hear firsthand from a player who’s not just done it—but is still doing it at the highest level—reinforces what the coaches have already been teaching.
Colorado running backs coach and Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk’s message is powerful because it comes from experience. Still, Kamara’s advice adds another layer of value because it comes from the perspective of someone still competing at the highest level.
It’s a reminder that the pro influence around Colorado isn’t just for show—it’s woven into the daily fabric of the program. And for a position group in flux, hearing from someone with Kamara’s career history adds instant credibility.
The New Orleans Saints star, a third-round pick in 2017, has racked up more than 9,000 yards in his career and is still producing at a high level heading into his ninth NFL season.
As the Buffaloes continue to retool their offense, the timing of Kamara’s visit feels especially relevant. With 2024’s leading rusher, running back Isaiah Augustave, now in the transfer portal and questions surrounding the depth chart behind returners like running back Charlie Offerdahl, the door could be open for a new contributor to emerge.
Enter Kam Mikell, a dynamic freshman who arrived in Boulder as a wide receiver but played nearly every position in high school—quarterback, running back, cornerback, wide receiver—and now, according to new footage from Thee Pregame Network, the Colorado staff appears to be trying him out in the offensive backfield.
With the addition of wide receiver Sincere Brown and the transfer portal movement still unfolding, Mikell could earn the opportunity to get some valuable touches this coming fall.
The shift may also hint at Colorado maintaining its interest in players who can blur positional lines. Mikell’s speed and instincts make him a potential mismatch weapon, and if he can pick up the system quickly, he could become an early contributor.
Kamara’s visit might not be a turning point in the season, but for a young running back room trying to carve out its identity, it’s a reminder that the spotlight—and the standard—remain fully intact.
Since his arrival, "Coach Prime" has emphasized pro-level preparation, and this is just another example of what that looks like.
Young Buffaloes are getting insight that most college players only dream of.
Colorado’s quarterback battle might be stealing headlines with the spring game approaching, but don’t sleep on the rest of the offensive backfield. It’s quietly undergoing its own transformation.