New York Giants Best NFL Draft Fit For Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders?
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL Draft. He is already an intriguing figure amongst the draft community for where he will be selected in the draft. The junior quarterback could go from anywhere as high as the No. 1 overall pick to outside of the top-10 completely.
However, one team stands out among the rest as a potential home run fit. The New York Giants are one of the most obvious quarterback-needy teams and sit with the No. 3 pick in the draft. The Giants have been linked with Sanders multiple times throughout the season and into the offseason.
Although Miami quarterback Cam Ward has broken through as the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the draft class, it's not a foregone conclusion that either quarterback gets picked ahead of one another.
Both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns both have holes at quarterback, although neither are as prevalent as the Giants and either one could opt to take a non-quarterback with their selections. However, if New York is looking to draft a quarterback, they will still have to sweat the first two picks, unless they make a trade.
From a strictly non-football perspective, the connection between Sanders and New York is easy to see. The son of NFL Hall of Fame defensive back and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur has been in the spotlight his whole life. It only intesified once he started playing college football. With New York being the No. 1 market in the NFL, it gives Sanders an opportunity to boost his platform even more.
Sanders said during an appearance on the DNVR Buffs podcast during one of the media days at the Super Bowl in February that he connected with Giants coach Brian Daboll
"He got a different kind swagger about him too though. He was cool though, he was down to earth. He understand kind of how I am and who I am. And I understood him, also. As long as everybody go into a situation where I'm not going to believe anything I see online mutually then it will be a good relationship," Sanders said.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Sanders has the intangibles to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
"Any perceptions that Sanders is a product of Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter’s greatness are slowly dispelled once you hit the tape. Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter...has the necessary qualities to become a solid game manager if he can operate with better discipline and play to his strengths," Zierlein said.
On the field, Sanders would be an immediate day one starter with the Giants. With Daboll's ability to squeeze the most out of his quarterbacks, getting a player as talented as Sanders would be huge for the offense. Even with Sanders' flaws, he would be an exciting, young quarterback, but more importantly, he could be a quarterback the Giants' faithful can get behind after years of turmoil at the position.