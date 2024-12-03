NFL All-Pro defensive back throws support behind Travis Hunter for Heisman
Denver Broncos defensive back Pat Surtain II made headlines by showing his support for Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy race. Surtain wore a custom "He12Man" shirt during warmups before the Broncos' Monday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns, a gesture that underscores his belief in Hunter's remarkable two-way season.
Travis Hunter's unprecedented season has captivated college football. The Colorado Buffaloes' standout has logged 688 defensive and 672 offensive snaps, becoming the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball. Hunter leads the Power 4 conferences with a school-record 14 receiving touchdowns, and his 92 receptions rank second in Power 4 and second in Colorado history. On defense, he has been a lockdown corner, allowing just 22 receptions and six first downs while snagging four interceptions.
Hunter's versatility is backed by advanced metrics. His PFF grades include a stellar 89.4 in receiving, the best among players with over 450 snaps, and an 87.7 in coverage, ranking him sixth in the Power 4 among corners with 300-plus snaps. Additionally, he has proven to be a playmaker under pressure, bookending the regular season with three-touchdown games and achieving historic firsts, such as being the only known FBS player with 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a single game.
Hunter is a finalist for multiple prestigious awards, including the Walter Camp, Maxwell, Bednarik, Lott IMPACT, Hornung, and Biletnikoff. His impact on both sides of the ball has reshaped expectations for Heisman contenders, traditionally dominated by quarterbacks and running backs.
Surtain's public endorsement is a powerful testament to Hunter's Heisman candidacy. As an elite NFL defensive back, Surtain's recognition of Hunter's dual-threat dominance adds credibility to the argument that Hunter deserves the ultimate individual honor in college football. With such high-profile support, Travis Hunter's Heisman case continues to gain momentum heading into the award's final deliberations.