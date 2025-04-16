NFL Draft Star Travis Hunter Doubles Down On Playing Both Ways In Snickers Commercial
The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter doubled down on his NFL ambitions in a new Snickers commercial, making it clear he won’t settle for playing just one position ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft—he wants to dominate on both sides of the ball.
The tongue-in-cheek spot leans into Hunter’s now-public ultimatum with a crystal clear message—if teams expect him to choose between offense and defense, he’s ready to take a third option. What’s that option?
“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter told CBS Sports. “Because I’ve been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball.”
The commercial taps into Hunter’s natural charisma and personality, presenting a fictional dilemma: pick one side of the ball to play on.
His reaction? Unamused, confident, and unmistakably himself.
It’s classic Snickers humor with a layer of conviction—a lighthearted ad delivering a very real message to NFL front offices.
For Hunter, this is more than just clever marketing.
It’s a continuation of the identity he built at Colorado: fearless and magnetic but unwilling to be boxed in.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner didn’t just flash talent in Boulder—Hunter shattered expectations. He became the face of a resurgent Buffs program that turned into must-watch TV under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
If anyone can play both ways in today’s NFL, it’s Hunter.
No player in college football history has done what Hunter did in 2024. The two-way star became the first player to win the Heisman Trophy, Bednarik Award, and Biletnikoff Award in the same season—honors typically reserved for entirely different players. He was named a unanimous All-American on both sides of the ball, swept national versatility awards, and played 1,552 snaps over 13 games. Hunter also earned Academic All-American of the Year, demonstrating his off-field capability.
No NFL player has regularly played both ways in over two decades.
While some stars have had cameo roles on the other side of the ball, no one since "Coach Prime" has been trusted as a true full-time contributor in all phases.
Hunter isn’t hoping for that opportunity—he’s demanding it.
Though Hunter's NFL destination remains up in the air, most projections have Hunter off the board within the top 10, with many predicting him going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 or New York Giants at No. 3. But the real intrigue lies in which franchise is willing to unleash him. Which front office has the vision—and courage—to let Hunter do what he does best? Which coaching staff is ready to challenge tradition?
What’s certain is that Hunter expects to play both ways.
The Snickers commercial is the latest reminder that he’s approaching the NFL on his own terms. Hunter is not just preparing to succeed at the next level—he’s preparing to reshape it.
And if that’s too much for some teams to handle? He’s already made up his mind.