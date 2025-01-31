Shedeur Sanders calls out Coach Prime's 'separation anxiety' after crashing interview
Shedeur Sanders stole the spotlight at the East-West Shrine Bowl despite not playing in the game. During an interview with NFL Network's Jane Slater, he humorously called out his father, Deion Sanders, for having “separation anxiety” after Coach Prime repeatedly called him during a meeting with the Tennessee Titans.
“The thing was my dad was calling me,” Shedeur said with a laugh. “That was the funniest thing. You know, he has separation anxiety. So yeah, he kept calling me. I said, ‘Pops, it’s over with. It’s time for me to stand on my own now.’ The coaches enjoyed that.” While Shedeur delivered the moment with humor, he locked eyes on the camera with confidence, showing that he’s ready for the next step in his football career.
This lighthearted exchange is yet another example of the close relationship between Shedeur and Deion Sanders. Throughout Shedeur’s rise as a quarterback prospect, Deion has been highly involved in his son’s career, often publicly advocating for him.
When asked about his father’s influence, Shedeur responded bluntly, “I didn’t know your parents wanting the best for you and being involved was a problem.” This was a reference to Deion famously crashing Shedeur’s interview with the Titans on FaceTime, adding his signature “Prime Time” energy to the moment.
Despite the distractions, Shedeur’s performance leading up to the draft has kept him in the national spotlight. As one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, alongside Miami's Cam Ward, Shedeur has continued to strengthen his draft stock. His breakout season at Colorado, where he led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance, further cemented his reputation. He set school records in passing yards (4,134), touchdowns (37), and completion percentage (74.0%), earning prestigious honors such as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-Big 12 recognition.
Shedeur has already met with teams like the Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, who hold three of the top picks in the draft. However, Deion Sanders has hinted that he wants his son in the right situation and may influence Shedeur’s decision.
Coach Prime even suggested he might "pull an Eli," referencing Eli Manning’s 2004 draft maneuvering to avoid an unfavorable team. While the Browns remain interested in Sanders as their potential franchise quarterback, Deion’s influence could add drama to draft night, ensuring Shedeur lands in the best possible situation for his NFL career.