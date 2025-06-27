NFL Insider Breaks Down Jacksonville Jaguars' Two-Way Plans for Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s NFL debut is one of the most anticipated storylines heading into training camp, and ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter has offered new insight into how the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to use the Colorado Buffaloes star as a two-way weapon.
Despite his impressive college career under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, many have questioned how long Hunter can maintain a two-way role in the NFL; Schefter suggests the Jaguars are preparing to lean into Hunter’s generational athleticism—starting primarily on offense.
“They picked him as a two-way threat,” Schefter said on Unsportsmanlike.
“But I think they picked him to start at wide receiver and then use him some at DB [defensive back]... I think that’s the initial plan. Whether that’s going to change in training camp, we’ll see.”
According to Schefter, the Jaguars will look to "sprinkle in" snaps on defense while primarily focusing on developing Hunter as a wide receiver.
But the Jaguars traded up aggressively to secure Hunter at No. 2, signaling their intent to give him every opportunity to make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.
“He has the stamina to play an awful lot, and they plan to play him an awful lot,” Schefter added. “When you trade up to get somebody like that, and you give up as much you did, you want to see as much of that guy as you can.”
And while Schefter praised the Jaguars’ commitment to Hunter’s two-way potential, he did raise questions about how quickly Hunter can adjust to the NFL’s demands at wide receiver.
“Going out and playing wide receiver is something that he's going to have to learn,” Schefter said. “That's not a simple thing. I don't know how much time he actually spent learning, studying, developing his technique as a wide receiver at Colorado. . . . There's a learning curve there.”
It’s a fair critique to consider that Hunter may need time to adjust to the rigors of the NFL, learning two new playbooks, all while navigating the life changes that come with a rookie season—but Schefter may also severely underestimate just how impactful Hunter was as a receiver in Boulder.
Despite a lacerated liver that he sustained early in the 2023 season, Hunter still finished with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns—averaging over 80 receiving yards per game.
His 2024 Heisman Trophy-winning campaign saw him dominate on both sides of the ball, but at receiver, Hunter finished with 114 catches for 1,446 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Over his entire college football career, Hunter recorded 171 receptions for 2,167 yards and 24 touchdowns, including one rushing touchdown.
He ran crisp routes, flashed elite ball-tracking skills, and repeatedly made jaw-dropping catches.
Now, as the Jaguars evaluate how best to use him, they’ll be tasked with building a system that maximizes Hunter’s explosive athleticism while preserving his long-term health.
But if Hunter could average over 50 snaps per game on offense while locking down receivers on defense in the Power Five, it’s reasonable to believe the Jaguars can also craft a sustainable two-way role around him—especially with a full-time NFL training staff focused on his recovery.
The idea of a legitimate two-way NFL star still sounds improbable to those outside of Boulder. But then again, so did winning a Heisman while playing both sides of the ball.
For Hunter, the stage is now set in Jacksonville—and the Jaguars seem ready to let him chase history—not to become the NFL’s version of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, but to become the league’s first Travis Hunter.