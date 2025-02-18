NFL Network analyst says Travis Hunter to Giants makes up for losing Saquon Barkley
The New York Giants find themselves at a crossroads in the latest NFL Network mock draft by Daniel Jeremiah. The scenario he presents—passing on quarterback Shedeur Sanders in favor of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter—would be a fascinating twist in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Sanders has been frequently linked to the Giants, Jeremiah instead envisions Hunter as the team’s choice at No. 3 overall.
Hunter’s selection would mark a major departure from the expected route for New York, particularly given their longstanding need for a franchise quarterback. However, the allure of Hunter’s rare versatility could be too much to ignore.
"The Giants do their best to make up for letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency last year by adding a dynamic two-way player in Hunter," Jeremiah wrote.
A true two-way threat, Hunter has excelled as both a shutdown cornerback and an electric wide receiver. His impact on the game is undeniable, and his ability to contribute in multiple facets makes him one of the most unique prospects in draft history.
Yet, there are questions surrounding this decision. Would the Giants truly pass on a quarterback after investing significant time scouting Sanders? Head coach Brian Daboll is reportedly a fan of Sanders, but concerns within the organization—specifically about the presence and influence of Deion Sanders—could be a factor in their draft plans.
Additionally, some within the Giants’ front office reportedly see Hunter primarily as a cornerback, questioning whether he can continue playing both ways at the NFL level.
If Hunter does land in New York, he and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, would step into one of the league’s most intense media markets. The pressure would be immense, but Hunter’s confidence and ability could make him a superstar. Whether the Giants ultimately choose Hunter over Sanders remains to be seen, but the possibility adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming draft.