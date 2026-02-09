Why This NFL Offseason is Key for Shedeur Sanders

Heading into the 2026 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has some support to become the starting quarterback moving forward from one teammate in particular, NFL superstar Myles Garrett. What does it mean for the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's outlook as he enters his first full offseason in the NFL?

Myles Garrett on Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, recently named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, has some confidence in Sanders moving forward at the quarterback position.

"That's who we are looking at as the guy. We are going to give him a shot to prove that he's the guy,” Garrett told Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons on his podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons.”

If Cleveland does give Sanders a chance to prove himself as a quality starter in the NFL, this offseason becomes pivotal for the former Colorado star. With the Buffaloes, Sanders showed off his accuracy, leading the nation with a 74-percent completion rate. Meanwhile, Sanders also proved his ability to help turn around a struggling program, improving Colorado's record from 4-7 to 9-4 in his two years as the starting quarterback in Boulder.

He threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his final college season at Colorado, but he still slipped all the way to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft before being selected by Cleveland.

Garrett has become one of the greatest defensive players of this generation, and if he feels confident going out on Sundays with Sanders, that is enough for the Browns as long as Sanders can prove his play during training camp.

Garrett also added, “He was the last one on the field, so he obviously is going to get first service."

Near the end of the 2025 season, Sanders was able to build chemistry with the receiving room, which should help him be confident and earn the trust of those players early next season.

Cleveland Browns 2026 Quarterback Room

With 2026 on the horizon, Cleveland has some decisions to make in the quarterback room and about the depth chart.

Currently on the roster are Sheduer Sanders, entering his second year, former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, entering his second year, and NFL veteran Deshaun Watson, entering his 10th season.

Shedeur Sanders Rookie Year Takeaways

In 2025, the Browns played both Sanders and Gabriel at points in the season, and both had their struggles. It seemed that Gabriel, in the end, struggled to move the ball consistently, which put the defense in tough spots too often.

When Cleveland did choose to start Sanders, he was able to move the ball more consistently, with some games in which he showed flashes, which included three wins as the starter.

His best game was against the Tennessee Titans, where he went 23/42 for 364 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He showed that he can provide offense for the Browns even with the limited wide receiver core they had in 2025.

Cleveland’s Future

Moving forward, Cleveland has their own first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick as well. This is an opportunity for the Browns to add protection as well as more offensive weapons to create an offense that can complement their defense.

Cleveland also hired a new coach, former Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator Todd Monken. It seems that Sanders and Monken have started to build their relationship, and as of now, have positive signs to be a good quarterback and coach duo.