Why Shedeur Sanders' Praise of Todd Monken Should Excite Fans

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' NFL future appears much brighter now than it did before the Cleveland Browns' hiring of new head coach Todd Monken.

Things never appeared to click right between Sanders and former Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, but the former Colorado Buffaloes star now has a proven offensive mind in his corner. Most importantly, the high level of mutual respect between Sanders and Monken should have Browns fans excited about next season.

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Feb. 3, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel like we definitely have a connection just from talking to him, just seeing his vibe," Sanders said earlier this week, per NFL.com. "He has a great vibe about him."

After beginning the season with Joe Flacco and then turning to third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland awarded Sanders his first career start on Nov. 23 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders led the Browns to a win in Vegas and finished his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Sanders will now get an opportunity to work with Monken, who spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravents as quarterback Lamar Jackson's offensive coordinator.

"It's truly great that he was able to coach Lamar and he was able to accomplish everything he was able to accomplish in his life and his career," Sanders added.

Shedeur Sanders meets new Browns head coach Todd Monken: pic.twitter.com/8dXKQEgjz6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2026

Aided by an unexpected Pro Bowl nod, Sanders' confidence as an NFL quarterback is rising quickly.

"That’s the thing I appreciate about this year, is that I proved to myself (that) I’m able to dominate the league," Sanders said on the "Up & Adams Show" before the Pro Bowl. "Definitely in games, we have flashes, but I know I’m capable of doing that. Now, to do it on a consistent basis, that’s what the goal is. But for me in this past season, that’s what I proved to myself. No matter what happened, no matter anything that transpired, you are able to go out there and compete.”

Todd Monken's Plan At Quarterback

Feb 3, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While Sanders should be considered the favorite to win the job, Monken shared in his introductory press conference earlier this week that he hasn't yet settled on Cleveland's starting quarterback. Gabriel remains under contract and veteran Deshaun Watson is returning from an Achilles injury.

“Well, I think like any position on the team, that’s still to be determined,” Monken said, per the Browns. “Am I excited about Shedeur? Am I excited about all the quarterbacks in the room? Am I excited to coach this football team? Absolutely. I can’t wait for them to get back and for us to get started.”

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Before landing with the Browns in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft, Sanders spent his final two college seasons in Boulder. The youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders set countless school records and had his uniform number retired in April.