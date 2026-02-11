NFL Scouting Combine Reveals Disappointing Truth About Colorado's Draft Outlook

As expected, the Colorado Buffaloes won't have any players participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

The critical pre-draft event announced its list of invited players on Wednesday, and none hailed from Colorado. Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who began his college career with the Buffs, will make his way to Indianapolis for the combine, however.

Approximately 10 Colorado players from last season's team declared for the NFL Draft, including quarterback Kaidon Salter, defensive end Arden Walker and defensive back Preston Hodge. After watching four players get drafted last year, Colorado likely won't have any find a home in this year's draft.

Winning only three games certainly didn't help, but few Buffs received any type of postseason recognition. Of the six Colorado players who received an All-Big 12 nod, only Hodge (honorable mention) declared for the draft.

Hodge, who led the Big 12 with 13 pass breakups, may be headed toward an undrafted free agent contract if he impresses during Colorado's Pro Day.

"God blessed me with another year this year, and I promised myself that I wouldn't be the same person," Hodge said before last season. "I decided to switch my number up to No. 4 and just be a better version of me. Step out of my comfort zone, try to be that leader, try to be that dawg, and that's what I've done this offseason."

Other Buffs With NFL Hopes

Other Buffs who declared for the draft include kicker Alejandro Mata, wide receiver Sincere Brown, defensive tackle Amari McNeill, offensive linemen Zy Crisler and Zarian McGill, linebacker Jeremiah Brown, defensive end Keaten Wade, cornerback Ivan Yates and linebacker Reginald Hughes.

Brown played for coach Deion Sanders throughout his entire five-year college career, including two seasons at Jackson State. He closed his final season in Boulder with 73 total tackles, including seven for a loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

"It's been a long one," Brown said in November. "We have been together five years and I am grateful for every moment, all the wisdom I have learned from him, for everything he has taught us. In the meetings every day, I write down everything he says. He is a great human, a great person. I try to take down all those little pieces and apply them to life after football."

Although undersized, Yates and Wade may also receive some NFL potential after putting together strong 2025 campaigns. Yates had five pass breakups in 364 defensive snaps, and Wade totaled nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a senior this past season.

Crisler and McGill performed well on Colorado's improved offensive line this past season, but they'll likely need a strong pro day to boost their respective NFL outlooks.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.