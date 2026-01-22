The Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer That Could Change Everything for Colorado

Colorado added another piece to its offensive line rebuild this week, landing a big commitment from former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden.

Maurice Clarett sits between Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) and offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas prior to the College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman arrives in Boulder with four years of eligibility remaining and a résumé that reflects elite-level potential.

McFadden’s commitment also comes with a personal connection that briefly sparked optimism — and then surprise — among Colorado Buffaloes fans navigating the realities of the transfer portal era.

A Familiar Connection With an Unexpected Outcome

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McFadden is the cousin of former Colorado left tackle Jordan Seaton, a relationship that initially caught fans’ attention when McFadden entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

When the news broke on social media, Seaton reposted McFadden’s announcement with the caption, “Yoo! U wanna play together? 🐍” At the time, it felt like a promising sign that Seaton remained aligned with the vision Deion Sanders has built in Boulder.

Yoo! U wanna play together? 🐍 https://t.co/x8UeX12axL — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) January 7, 2026

Instead, the situation unfolded much differently. While McFadden ultimately chose Colorado, Seaton would enter the transfer portal himself, prompting mixed reactions from fans online. One fan expressed his frustration over the situation on social media, posting: “What could’ve been 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

What could’ve been 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Max Jullien (@KAY_S82) January 19, 2026

Though any hope that McFadden’s commitment could leave the door open for a Seaton return appears unlikely, Seaton has since visited LSU and also met with Oregon coach Dan Lanning, signaling his next destination is likely elsewhere. It's a situation that underscores how fluid college football has become, where commitments and departures can change at a moment's notice.

From Ohio State to Opportunity in Boulder

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong (72) run during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there's a family connection to Seaton, McFadden’s path to Colorado has been deliberate choice.

Coming out of Maryland, he was ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class by On3 and was considered the top offensive lineman in the state. During his initial recruitment, McFadden took his time before committing to Ohio State over several other top programs, including Colorado.

His lone season in Columbus was defined more by development than by game-day reps. Surrounded by a deep, veteran-heavy offensive line room, McFadden appeared in one game during the 2025 season, logging 15 snaps against Grambling State.

While his stat line was limited, his time with the Buckeyes provided exposure to high-level preparation, strength development, and technical refinement — critical elements for an interior lineman making the transition to the Power Four level. That foundation now positions McFadden to compete for a larger role in Boulder.

Fitting Into Colorado’s Rebuilt Interior Line

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as the Colorado Buffalos prepare to snap the ball against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McFadden is expected to project primarily at guard and joins a Colorado offensive line group undergoing a methodical rebuild.

He adds to a transfer class that already includes Jose Soto from Sacramento State and Sean Kinney from Lafayette, while returning players like Yahya Attia, who showed promise as a starter in 2025, provide continuity. Versatile veterans like Kareem Harden, who started three of the last four games for the Buffs, are also part of the mix.

For Colorado, McFadden offers both immediate depth and long-term upside as a physically ready lineman with room to grow within a new offensive system led by Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion.

While the family connection initially drew attention, McFadden’s decision ultimately stands on its own as Colorado continues to reshape its offensive identity.

In a transfer portal era defined by constant movement, McFadden’s arrival may not have unfolded the way fans first imagined. Still, it represents another meaningful step in Colorado’s effort to build sustainable depth up front. It's also another reminder that, in today’s college football world, the only constant is change.