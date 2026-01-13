Colorado Fans React to Jordan Seaton’s Shocking Transfer Portal Entry

For a fanbase already dealing with another offseason of roster churn, the news that offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has entered the transfer portal hits differently.

When the now-former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle entered the transfer portal, it wasn’t just the loss of an elite player that stunned Buffs fans—it was the symbolism attached to him that created such a sting. Seaton, widely regarded as the "franchise" and the cornerstone of the offensive line, was also a player many believed embodied the very culture Colorado was trying to build under Deion Sanders.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, fans who once viewed Seaton as the "face of the program" are now grappling with the reality of modern college athletics. From accusations of greed to theories about NIL bidding wars, the fan reaction from the Black and Gold faithful reflects a fan base that feels both blindsided and disillusioned by the current state of college football.

Colorado Fanbase Reacts in Real Time

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The initial reaction across social media was raw and conflicted. Some fans immediately expressed frustration, seeing Seaton’s exit as another example of a sport losing its soul.

“Loyalty is dead, college football is dead. Greed destroys everything,” one fan wrote on social media, capturing the exhaustion many feel watching rosters reset year after year due to the allure of money and resources elsewhere.

Jordan Seaton Instagram Comment

Others pointed to the irony of the situation. Throughout his Colorado tenure, Seaton had publicly spoken about loyalty, which made his departure harder for some to process. “And Jordan Seaton complained about ‘lack of loyalty’ once, too,” another fan noted.

But not every fan's reaction was rooted in anger. A significant portion of the Buffs' faithful took a more pragmatic view, acknowledging the realities of the modern game.

“Can’t say I blame him. Those big schools are probably throwing a crazy bag at him,” one post read. Another added, “This opens up more NIL to grab a couple more guys unless they were already planning for this.”

Can’t say I blame him. Those big schools are probably throwing a crazy bag at him. — Darius Davis Jr (@D_DavisJr) January 13, 2026

At this point can we just accept that transfers are going to happen? Also, let’s stop with these “heartfelt” posts. Just transfer and go get your money. The “it’s not you, it’s me” posts are corny and nobody believes it anyway. — Coach Nick Trombetta⚔️ (@CoachTrombetta) January 13, 2026

That resentment mixed with understanding has become the emotional norm for college football supporters navigating the NIL and transfer portal era.

jordan seaton is probably a top 5 talent to ever enter the portal & definitely plays the position most starved for talent at the college level. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) January 13, 2026

Why This One Feels Different

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton’s departure cuts deeper because of what he represented during Colorado’s rebuild. On Sept. 30, 2025, during a turbulent stretch of the season, Seaton tweeted, “We Still Believe.” A simple tweet that became a rallying cry to fans during a year defined by adversity.

He also earned the Buffalo Heart Award last season, a fan-voted honor given to the player who best embodied toughness, commitment, and pride in the program. With his portal entry, Seaton now stands as the first—and only—recipient of that award to finish his Colorado career elsewhere.

Thank You Buff Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4qSZxtfsHG — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) November 23, 2025

That juxtaposition hasn’t been lost on the fanbase.

“Why, bro?” one fan asked. “You’re gonna be a top-10 pick in a year anyway, why you need to chase the bag for one year?”

Jordan Seaton Instagram Comment

Another response reflected the confusion surrounding the timing of it all. “Wow, he just asked another player to come play with him. I’m so confused.”

Jordan Seaton Instagram Comment

As fans debated his decision, some of Seaton’s past words resurfaced, adding another layer to the conversation. On April 17, 2025, he tweeted, “Sports crazy now… can’t even build a true brotherhood anymore too much I and ME.”

Now, those words are being viewed through a different lens. For some, they underscore the growing tension between old ideals and the reality of a sport where financial opportunity can no longer be separated from career planning. For others, the questions go beyond money—touching on identity, loyalty, and whether a fan’s emotional investment can realistically be reciprocated anymore.

What It Means for Colorado Moving Forward

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

From a football standpoint, losing Seaton is a massive blow. Elite left tackles don’t grow on trees, which means Colorado will now be tasked with replacing one of the most important positions on the field.

But emotionally, the moment feels like something bigger. Seaton wasn’t just a key role player and locker room leader. He was belief personified during a difficult season. His exit forces Buffs fans to confront the hard truth that in modern college football, even the players who feel untouchable rarely are.

Where Seaton’s move ultimately takes him remains to be seen, but what’s clear now is that his departure marks another chapter in a sport still struggling to reconcile loyalty, opportunity, and identity.