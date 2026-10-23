Four Bold Predictions for Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Colorado Buffaloes in Week 8

The last time the Oklahoma State Cowboys played at Boone Pickens Stadium the UCF Knights gave them a fight for three quarters.

After falling to Houston last weekend, Cowboys fans can be assured that head coach Eric Morris has his team's collective head on straight as they prepare to host the Colorado Buffaloes on homecoming on Saturday.

The Cowboys have probably exceeded the expectations of most outsiders. But Morris was expecting Oklahoma State to be better than a year ago. A win on Saturday means the Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) will have more wins this season than they had in the past two seasons combined.

Colorado enters the game on a four-game losing streak and head coach Deion Sanders is trying to find a formula to get his Buffaloes over the hump. The good news? Two of their three Big 12 games have been decided by a combined 13 points. They're in games. They just haven't closed the deal.

Will the Buffaloes close the deal on Saturday? Or will the Cowboys send their fans home happy on homecoming? Here are my four bold predictions for the game, including the final score.

Oklahoma State Will Get Off to a Fast Start — Finally

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Murray State doesn’t count as a fast start. Without the game against the Rangers, the Cowboys are averaging less than 12 points in the first half of the other five games. The slow starts have been frustrating and head coach Eric Morris even joked he’s taking suggestions.

Well, I think this is the week he and his offense finally figure it out. The Cowboys will get a big play to start the game — perhaps not the 75-yard run that Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker had against Oregon — but it will be big enough to get the ball rolling. The defense gets a stop and then the Cowboys get another score.

I’m going to predict the Cowboys have 24 points by halftime. They’re at home, facing a team that is winless in Big 12 play and while the Buffs are desperate, I think the Cowboys offense will put them on their heels early and often.

Caleb Hawkins Will Have at Least 100 Yards Receiving Again

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris knew Hawkins had receiving ability. He showed that as a true freshman last year at North Texas. He's caught passes for Oklahoma State this season. But Morris turned to Hawkins last week in Houston when the run game was being stalled by the Cougars defense. He used Hawkins in the screen game to open the offense, and Hawkins had the second-best receiving game by a running back in OSU history.

I think Hawkins could have another big game on Saturday. Colorado is a solid run stopping unit. The Buffs are not as good as Houston, but they're good enough to slow the Cowboys down. Now that Morris has seen how the screen game balances the offense, I could see him going to Hawkins earlier to spread out the defense. Plus, Hawkins showed he has the speed to break a long one.

I don't think the single game record will be in danger, but I could see Hawkins having 110 yards receiving and another touchdown on Saturday.

The Cowboys Will Pick off CU QB Isaac Wilson Twice

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado turned to the former Utah star because Julian Lewis just wasn't getting it done for them especially when it came to running the football. Wilson's done a solid job. The offense has gotten better since he took over before the Texas Tech game, and he helped engineer a near-comeback for Colorado against Utah.

But there is an issue. Entering this game he has more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four). That's something the Cowboys must exploit. Oklahoma State needs to create more turnovers. That's been an issue all season. This is the kind of game where cornerbacks like LaDainian Fields and Mo Horn could be a real factor.

Going back to his Utah days, Wilson has issues picking up underneath defenders with significant traffic in front of him.

The Cowboys secondary will be looking for some redemption after last week. I think they’ll get it. If Oklahoma State gets off to the fast start I believe they will, then a couple of interceptions by the defense slams the door shut.

Score Prediction

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Miles Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State 37, Colorado 27

You can probably guess by the bold predictions that I think Oklahoma State is going to win. The Cowboys haven't lost at home yet and I don't think that happens on Saturday.

If Oklahoma State gets off to a fast start and the defense does its job, then the Cowboys can get to the finish line for their fifth win of the season. Colorado showed some real pluck against Utah in the second half last week. The Buffaloes have lost two of their Big 12 games by a combined 13 points. They won't make it easy on Oklahoma State down the stretch, but the Cowboys should move to 5-2 and stay in the Big 12 title game as they prepare for their two-week road trip to Iowa State and Kansas State.