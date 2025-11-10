Omarion Miller Enters Colorado Buffaloes Record Book With Impressive Stat
Currently navigating his third college season, Omarion Miller has cemented himself as one of the best big-play wide receivers in Colorado Buffaloes football history.
BuffZone's Brian Howell noted Monday that Miller became the 60th player in CU football history with at least 55 career catches, reaching the figure in Saturday's loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Among those 60 players, Miller's 20.0 yards per catch average ranks second behind only Ron Brown, who averaged 21.35 yards per catch from 1981-85.
Miller leads the Buffs with 652 receiving yards on the season, about three times as many yards he finished with in each of the past two seasons. His 19.2 yards per catch is a career-low but still leads the Big 12 Conference.
Omarion Miller's Standout Junior Season
Despite an early-season hamstring injury and a brief benching against the Utah Utes last month, Miller has still cemented himself as Colorado's top wide receiver. He further cemented that distinction this past weekend by recording a season-high 131 receiving yards in true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' first career start.
“I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said in fall camp. “And I think that’s going to help.”
After Saturday's loss to West Virginia, Lewis said he's "definitely" building chemistry with Miller and the rest of Colorado's receiving corps.
"Same thing with Joseph (Williams) and Sincere (Brown) and all those guys out there. Those extra reps after practice are so important. I was the third-string last week, so I wasn't getting as many reps with those guys. But after practice every day this week, we were getting those extra reps we needed so we can get that chemistry."
NFL Potential?
Miller owns all the physical traits to become an NFL Draft pick, but coach Deion Sanders has hinted that his top wide receiver hasn't always impressed in practice throughout his career. Plus, Miller's failure to return to Boulder in time after Colorado's first bye week wasn't exactly a great look.
Still, Brown said that Miller and Williams owned up to their bye week mistake.
"Those guys definitely apologized because they know how much they matter to this team and the offense as well," Brown said. "Those are great guys, and I love those guys to death. They came back this week and responded well at practice, and they'll be ready to go."
If Lewis remains in Boulder this offseason, Miller likely will too, setting up what could be one of college football's best quarterback/wide receiver duos. Expect Miller to then declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, although he may first consider testing the 2026 draft waters.
Miller and the Buffs will enjoy another bye this upcoming weekend before hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 22.