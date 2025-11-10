Buffs Beat

Omarion Miller Enters Colorado Buffaloes Record Book With Impressive Stat

Amid the best season of his college career, junior wide receiver Omarion Miller has put his name alongside Ron Brown in the Colorado Buffaloes' record book with his yards per catch average. Miller currently leads the Buffs with 652 receiving yards this year.

Jack Carlough

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Currently navigating his third college season, Omarion Miller has cemented himself as one of the best big-play wide receivers in Colorado Buffaloes football history.

BuffZone's Brian Howell noted Monday that Miller became the 60th player in CU football history with at least 55 career catches, reaching the figure in Saturday's loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Among those 60 players, Miller's 20.0 yards per catch average ranks second behind only Ron Brown, who averaged 21.35 yards per catch from 1981-85.

Miller leads the Buffs with 652 receiving yards on the season, about three times as many yards he finished with in each of the past two seasons. His 19.2 yards per catch is a career-low but still leads the Big 12 Conference.

Omarion Miller's Standout Junior Season

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite an early-season hamstring injury and a brief benching against the Utah Utes last month, Miller has still cemented himself as Colorado's top wide receiver. He further cemented that distinction this past weekend by recording a season-high 131 receiving yards in true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' first career start.

“I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said in fall camp. “And I think that’s going to help.”

After Saturday's loss to West Virginia, Lewis said he's "definitely" building chemistry with Miller and the rest of Colorado's receiving corps.

"Same thing with Joseph (Williams) and Sincere (Brown) and all those guys out there. Those extra reps after practice are so important. I was the third-string last week, so I wasn't getting as many reps with those guys. But after practice every day this week, we were getting those extra reps we needed so we can get that chemistry."

NFL Potential?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Miller owns all the physical traits to become an NFL Draft pick, but coach Deion Sanders has hinted that his top wide receiver hasn't always impressed in practice throughout his career. Plus, Miller's failure to return to Boulder in time after Colorado's first bye week wasn't exactly a great look.

Still, Brown said that Miller and Williams owned up to their bye week mistake.

"Those guys definitely apologized because they know how much they matter to this team and the offense as well," Brown said. "Those are great guys, and I love those guys to death. They came back this week and responded well at practice, and they'll be ready to go."

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

If Lewis remains in Boulder this offseason, Miller likely will too, setting up what could be one of college football's best quarterback/wide receiver duos. Expect Miller to then declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, although he may first consider testing the 2026 draft waters.

Miller and the Buffs will enjoy another bye this upcoming weekend before hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 22.

