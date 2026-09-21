One Number Explains Colorado Buffaloes’ Defensive Struggles vs. Northwestern

The number that stood out most from the Colorado Buffaloes' 41-7 loss at Northwestern was zero pass breakups.

Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 17 of 22 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Colorado’s official defensive stats did not credit the Buffaloes with a pass breakup or an interception. So even on Chiles’ five incompletions, no defender was credited with getting a hand on the ball.

From what it looks like, the number is really low because Colorado showed a completely different version of its secondary a week earlier. Against Weber State, the Buffaloes broke up 11 passes, and Colorado safety Randon Fontentte added an interception. And just seven days later, none of those plays made the break at Evanston.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) throws a pass intended for wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) during the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s Pass Defense Swung From one Extreme to the Other

Northwestern was not the first team in which Colorado finished without a single pass breakup. Per official defensive stats, the Buffaloes did not also record a single pass breakup in their season opener against Georgia Tech.

Then came the jump against Weber State. Colorado went from zero breakups in Atlanta to 11 at Folsom Field, with several defensive backs getting involved. The response made it look as though the secondary had found something it could finally build on.

Weber State still threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, so 11 breakups did not make the performance clean. Colorado at least kept getting hands on passes, and made receivers work for catches.

At Northwestern, the number fell back to zero.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s the full picture: through three games, Colorado has now posted 0, 11, and 0 pass breakups. The concern, however, isn't whether the Buffaloes can make plays on the ball because Weber State showed how good they can do so. The bigger concern, therefore, is getting hands on passes from one week to the next (consistency, in other words).

Chris Marve Has Been Clear About What He Wants on Film

Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve talked about this idea when he took over the defense in March.

For Marve, the teaching only helps if players can replicate it on the field, where it really matters

“You can teach football till you’re blue in the face. If it doesn’t show up on the tape, it doesn’t matter,” Marve said.

Northwestern gave him a difficult tape to review. Chiles averaged 11 yards per pass attempt, and six Wildcats caught at least two passes. Colorado did get one sack from linebacker Tyler Martinez. It recovered a fumble forced by defensive back Jason Stokes Jr., but those plays did not make Chiles less comfortable throwing the ball.

The official stat still showed no breakups on any of his 22 attempts. When a quarterback completes more than three-quarters of his passes, giving him a full game without a defender getting a hand on one makes the job even harder.

Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve saw the Buffaloes go from 11 pass breakups against Weber State to none at Northwestern. | The Associated Press

For Colorado, the Number Really Has to Change

The four turnovers and nine penalties helped turn the game into a blowout, but they do not explain why Colorado went through 22 pass attempts without ever breaking up a single pass. The defense has to own that part.

Colorado does not need to match the 11 breakups from Weber State every week. It does need to make quarterbacks work harder for completions than Chiles did Saturday. Marve has already seen his secondary make those plays, which is why the drop back to zero stands out so much.

Three games have now given Colorado two very different versions of the same secondary. The numbers read 0, 11, 0. So if Marve wants a clearer sign of progress, the next number does not have to be 11. It just can’t be zero again.

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