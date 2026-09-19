Three Main Keys for Colorado Defense vs. Northwestern
In this story:
Coach Deion Sanders heads to Big Ten country with a chance to place Colorado at 3-0.
The Buffaloes would match their best start since Coach Prime's Colorado debut of 2023 by beating Northwestern. Plus enter Big 12 Conference play brimming with new, growing confidence.
No doubt the Sept. 19 contest presents Sanders and the Buffaloes a chance to make another statement. This time against a favored Wildcats team that had two weeks to prepare for CU.
But here's why it's really defensive coordinator Chris Marve, not Sanders or even offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who holds the key to Colorado scaling the Northwestern hurdle.
Colorado can Attack Unsettled Area of Northwestern Offense
And this spot doesn't involve the quarterback, though that becomes a topic here ahead of the Big 12 versus Big Ten showdown in Evanston, Illinois.
Northwestern lost starting center Jackson Carsello against South Dakota State during week zero. The Wildcats eventually watched him leave on a medical cart during the game. So his playing status against Colorado likely won't see Carsello take the field.
Marve earns a chance to send his most pressure here and test Carsello's replacement, which hasn't been unveiled as of Sept. 18. But Carsello's absence can get Colorado to send its most pressure up the gut and test the interior.
But that's not all involving the Wildcats trenches. Northwestern only features two seniors on the offensive line, including the injured Carsello. Marve can test the inexperience by leaning into his seasoned transfer defenders here.
Colorado Must be Organized About Defensive Rotations
Northwestern still holds this edge against Marve: Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and his fast-paced scheme.
Kelly may have struggled with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. But his offense is deadly when it gets going, as proven by the last time he coached in the Big Ten. Kelly found ways to maximize Ohio State wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, plus turned running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson into 1,000-yard performers.
Northwestern showed it can adapt to Kelly against South Dakota State, racking up 224 rushing yards and totaling 497 in the offensive coordinator's debut. Marve must get his defense prepared for Kelly's fast-paced energy. And that's where getting the substitutions down pat come into play.
Marve already is dealing with a thinner interior defensive line room. Defensive tackle Ezra Christensen already lost his eligibility battle. Now junior college defensive tackle transfer Malachi Brown is out with a torn labrum. Marve and Sanders needed to throw in starting guard Chauncey Gooden along the defensive line to fill depth against Georgia Tech.
Kelly no doubt wants to attack this part of Colorado's defense to set the tone. While also aiming to wear down the Buffalo edge rushers. More important, Kelly prefers to operate without a huddle, meaning subbing out quick is crucial on Marve's side. The last thing Marve needs is a confused and gassed defense.
Colorado can Rattle Up-And-Down Quarterback Aidan Chiles
Colorado owns wins over a first-time starting quarterback (Alberto Mendoza of Georgia Tech), and a freshman (Nate Dahle of Weber State).
Now Aidan Chiles becomes the most seasoned quarterback Colorado will see so far in 2026. But he could be the most mistake-prone one too.
Chiles threw 14 interceptions in two seasons with Michigan State plus took 51 sacks. He only completed 38.2 percent of his throws there as well. Chiles resorted to panic when he became pressured.
Granted, Chiles brings the dual-threat capabilities to thrive in Kelly's offense. But Chiles is playing in front of a rather young offensive line here. Marve can throw an array of heat at Chiles right away via edge rushers Toby Anene and Lamont Lester Jr., plus send the linebackers and safety to get into his face and make an early statement. Colorado getting to Chiles early and often can certainly swing the tide toward the Buffaloes.
Marve has proven to become a valuable hire for Sanders next to adding Marion on offense. The new defensive leader called a masterful game against a previous run-heavy team in Georgia Tech. His unit did endure some notable lapses against Weber State but still forced two takeaways and allowed 21 points. But this is the game that further emboldens why Marve was hired. And possibly earn a brand new game ball after the game from Sanders.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna