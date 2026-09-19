Three Main Keys for Colorado Defense vs. Northwestern

Coach Deion Sanders heads to Big Ten country with a chance to place Colorado at 3-0.

The Buffaloes would match their best start since Coach Prime's Colorado debut of 2023 by beating Northwestern. Plus enter Big 12 Conference play brimming with new, growing confidence.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No doubt the Sept. 19 contest presents Sanders and the Buffaloes a chance to make another statement. This time against a favored Wildcats team that had two weeks to prepare for CU.

But here's why it's really defensive coordinator Chris Marve, not Sanders or even offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who holds the key to Colorado scaling the Northwestern hurdle.

Colorado can Attack Unsettled Area of Northwestern Offense

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And this spot doesn't involve the quarterback, though that becomes a topic here ahead of the Big 12 versus Big Ten showdown in Evanston, Illinois.

Northwestern lost starting center Jackson Carsello against South Dakota State during week zero. The Wildcats eventually watched him leave on a medical cart during the game. So his playing status against Colorado likely won't see Carsello take the field.

Marve earns a chance to send his most pressure here and test Carsello's replacement, which hasn't been unveiled as of Sept. 18. But Carsello's absence can get Colorado to send its most pressure up the gut and test the interior.

But that's not all involving the Wildcats trenches. Northwestern only features two seniors on the offensive line, including the injured Carsello. Marve can test the inexperience by leaning into his seasoned transfer defenders here.

Colorado Must be Organized About Defensive Rotations

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Northwestern still holds this edge against Marve: Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and his fast-paced scheme.

Kelly may have struggled with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. But his offense is deadly when it gets going, as proven by the last time he coached in the Big Ten. Kelly found ways to maximize Ohio State wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, plus turned running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson into 1,000-yard performers.

Northwestern showed it can adapt to Kelly against South Dakota State, racking up 224 rushing yards and totaling 497 in the offensive coordinator's debut. Marve must get his defense prepared for Kelly's fast-paced energy. And that's where getting the substitutions down pat come into play.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marve already is dealing with a thinner interior defensive line room. Defensive tackle Ezra Christensen already lost his eligibility battle. Now junior college defensive tackle transfer Malachi Brown is out with a torn labrum. Marve and Sanders needed to throw in starting guard Chauncey Gooden along the defensive line to fill depth against Georgia Tech.

Kelly no doubt wants to attack this part of Colorado's defense to set the tone. While also aiming to wear down the Buffalo edge rushers. More important, Kelly prefers to operate without a huddle, meaning subbing out quick is crucial on Marve's side. The last thing Marve needs is a confused and gassed defense.

Colorado can Rattle Up-And-Down Quarterback Aidan Chiles

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) throws a seventy yard pass against South Dakota State Jackrabbits defensive tackle Jace Sifore (91) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado owns wins over a first-time starting quarterback (Alberto Mendoza of Georgia Tech), and a freshman (Nate Dahle of Weber State).

Now Aidan Chiles becomes the most seasoned quarterback Colorado will see so far in 2026. But he could be the most mistake-prone one too.

Chiles threw 14 interceptions in two seasons with Michigan State plus took 51 sacks. He only completed 38.2 percent of his throws there as well. Chiles resorted to panic when he became pressured.

Granted, Chiles brings the dual-threat capabilities to thrive in Kelly's offense. But Chiles is playing in front of a rather young offensive line here. Marve can throw an array of heat at Chiles right away via edge rushers Toby Anene and Lamont Lester Jr., plus send the linebackers and safety to get into his face and make an early statement. Colorado getting to Chiles early and often can certainly swing the tide toward the Buffaloes.

Marve has proven to become a valuable hire for Sanders next to adding Marion on offense. The new defensive leader called a masterful game against a previous run-heavy team in Georgia Tech. His unit did endure some notable lapses against Weber State but still forced two takeaways and allowed 21 points. But this is the game that further emboldens why Marve was hired. And possibly earn a brand new game ball after the game from Sanders.

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