Pat Shurmur Gives Intriguing Update On Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback Competition

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur gave a spring practice update on the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback competition between Julian "JuJu" Lewis, Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub. All three have impressed and will hit Folsom Field for the Buffs' spring game on Saturday.

Jack Carlough

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) against the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback competition shouldn't be viewed as strictly a two-man race between incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

While Ryan Staub is certainly a dark horse candidate to start under center, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has liked what he has seen from the returning Colorado quarterback. According to Shurmur, Staub is taking great strides amid his third spring camp with the Buffs.

"We grade everything they do, and Ryan is grading out very well each day," Staub said following Colorado's spring practice on Tuesday. "He's making plays. We feel good about his progress, along with the other guys in the room."

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) makes a pass before getting tackled by Utah Utes defensive end Connor O'Toole (81) at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

As Shedeur Sanders' primary backup last season, Staub played briefly in four games and didn't complete a pass. The year prior, he started in the season finale against Utah and threw for 195 yards and one touchdown. It's unlikely Staub will beat out Lewis and Salter for the starting job, but he does have the advantage of familiarity with Shurmur's system and Colorado's returning wide receivers.

The Buffs' starting quarterback competition is unique in that all three candidates bring different strengths and experience levels to the table.

"The three quarterbacks that are performing are doing a good job," Shurmur said. "I see improvement every day. They're all kind of on a different stage of their journey. Obviously, Kaidon's got one year left. He's learning what we're doing very well. JuJu is a young man with an amazing amount of talent and has got a bright future. He's doing extremely well."

Many consider Salter the frontrunner due to being the most experienced and accomplished quarterback of the bunch. In his four seasons at Liberty, Salter threw for 5,887 yards and 56 touchdowns and also rushed for 2,036 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Lewis, meanwhile, is an early enrollee who reclassified from 2026 to 2025, meaning he played only three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia before making the leap to college. During his shortened prep career, Lewis threw for over 11,000 yards and was a two-time Gatorade Georgia High School Football Player of the Year.

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the W
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

"I'm more and more impressed (with Lewis) every day," Shurmur said. "I certainly have a very great relationship that started through the recruiting process. I saw a young guy. He's really developed. Even his body is developed with the strength training. He's bigger and stronger.

"Every day he does something that shows you why he's here and why we're glad he is here. A very, very, very talented young man. All the things you need to do as a quarterback, he can do. Now, it's just a matter of him growing in what we do and getting himself ready to play."

Lewis, Salter and Staub will suit up for Colorado's spring football game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MT. ESPN2 will broadcast the game at Folsom Field.

