Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders To Skip NFL Draft Festivities in Green Bay

As announced Monday, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders won't be one of the 17 NFL Draft prospects who attend the festivities in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fellow projected first-round draft pick and Colorado teammate Travis Hunter will make the trip.

Jack Carlough

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Monday, the NFL announced a list of the 17 prospects slated to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' name was expectedly absent.

During an episode of his "2Legendary" podcast earlier this year, the projected first-round draft pick shared his intentions to celebrate with family and friends in either Colorado or his hometown of Dallas. The NFL Draft runs from April 24-26, and Sanders will likely hear his name called early in the first day.

"We'll most likely do Colorado or Dallas," Sanders said. "We didn't decide fully yet. We plan on doing it, like an event thing, and where it’ll be fun."

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colora
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Sanders also said he'd like to make his draft day convenient for those who've supported him over the years.

“The only thing with going to the draft is I want to spend those moments with my people," Sanders added. "You got to think, having everybody come out there, bro, it’s going to be so expensive. So cost-wise, you're saving a lot of money. You get to be around your people and all that. It’s not just me that was able to get to this point. It’s like a team. It was a team thing, and it was a team of people that helped me get to where I am now. So I want to be able to make sure I’m able to enjoy that with everybody and nobody be in uncomfortable situations for traveling and to show support.”

Throughout the NFL Draft process, Sanders has played by his own rules, and his stock has likely benefited. He attended the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL scouting combine but didn't participate in either. More recently, he threw to his former Colorado wide receivers in front of countless NFL scouts during the Buffs' pro day earlier this month.

While Sanders will celebrate in either Dallas or Colorado, fellow former Buff and projected first-round draft pick Travis Hunter is slated to be in Green Bay for the draft. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will be joined by Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and 14 other draft prospects.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes Shedeur and Hunter are worthy of being the first two players taken in the draft.

"They should be going 1-2, that's the way I feel about it," Deion Sanders said. "They are the two best players in this draft. The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn't stutter or stammer when I said that."

Five days before the NFL Draft, Shedeur (No. 2) and Hunter (No. 12) will have their jersey numbers retired during Colorado's spring football game on Saturday.

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

