Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders To Skip NFL Draft Festivities in Green Bay
On Monday, the NFL announced a list of the 17 prospects slated to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' name was expectedly absent.
During an episode of his "2Legendary" podcast earlier this year, the projected first-round draft pick shared his intentions to celebrate with family and friends in either Colorado or his hometown of Dallas. The NFL Draft runs from April 24-26, and Sanders will likely hear his name called early in the first day.
"We'll most likely do Colorado or Dallas," Sanders said. "We didn't decide fully yet. We plan on doing it, like an event thing, and where it’ll be fun."
Sanders also said he'd like to make his draft day convenient for those who've supported him over the years.
“The only thing with going to the draft is I want to spend those moments with my people," Sanders added. "You got to think, having everybody come out there, bro, it’s going to be so expensive. So cost-wise, you're saving a lot of money. You get to be around your people and all that. It’s not just me that was able to get to this point. It’s like a team. It was a team thing, and it was a team of people that helped me get to where I am now. So I want to be able to make sure I’m able to enjoy that with everybody and nobody be in uncomfortable situations for traveling and to show support.”
Throughout the NFL Draft process, Sanders has played by his own rules, and his stock has likely benefited. He attended the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL scouting combine but didn't participate in either. More recently, he threw to his former Colorado wide receivers in front of countless NFL scouts during the Buffs' pro day earlier this month.
While Sanders will celebrate in either Dallas or Colorado, fellow former Buff and projected first-round draft pick Travis Hunter is slated to be in Green Bay for the draft. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will be joined by Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and 14 other draft prospects.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes Shedeur and Hunter are worthy of being the first two players taken in the draft.
"They should be going 1-2, that's the way I feel about it," Deion Sanders said. "They are the two best players in this draft. The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn't stutter or stammer when I said that."
Five days before the NFL Draft, Shedeur (No. 2) and Hunter (No. 12) will have their jersey numbers retired during Colorado's spring football game on Saturday.