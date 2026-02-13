Phillip Lindsay Calls Out Christian Fauria For 'Personal' Attack on Deion Sanders

There's some drama in Colorado Buffaloes land.

Earlier this week, all-time great Colorado tight end Christian Fauria made headlines for bluntly admitting his disapproval of coach Deion Sanders on "The Zach Gelb Show." Fauria, who played for the late Bill McCartney in the early 1990s, attacked Sanders' game management and called his supporters "brainwashed."

Jan 23, 2005; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots tight end #88 Christian Fauria is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker #51 James Farrior during the 2nd quarter of the 2004 AFC Championship Game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

“I'm just not a fan of the coach,” Fauria said on the podcast. “I'll never be a fan of the coach. I love the school. And this isn't me picking on Deion Sanders, because I pick on (former NFL coach) Joe Gibbs. The worst coach I've ever had was Joe Gibbs... I just don't like the way he (Sanders) coaches football. I don't think he's very bright. I don't think he can manage a game. I think there's a lot of flash, but I think there's no substance. He's got a lot of people brainwashed.”

Phillip Lindsay Responds to Christian Fauria

Nov 4, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) warms up prior to facing the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Fellow Colorado great Phillip Lindsay has now called out Fauria for his attack on Sanders. On his Denver Sports radio show, the former Denver Broncos running back admitted that while he doesn't agree with everything Sanders does, Fauria crossed a line.

🔥 Buffs Legend Phillip Lindsay. Calls Out Christian Fauria 💛🦬



"What this man did, that was personal. What about the other coaches that were losing? I didn't see him walking through the building in 2016 congratulating us"



📽️ @I_CU_boy https://t.co/kHaoO5bORt pic.twitter.com/CmkYpwP9ev — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) February 13, 2026

"There's certain things that Coach Prime has done that I don't agree with, but the way that this man is going at Coach Prime?" Lindsay said. "And by the way, you said that about Prime. What about the other coaches that have been losing? The Karl Dorrells, Mel Tucker that leaves. You didn't hear him talking about them. What about when we were having our success? I didn't see him walking through the building in 2016 congratulating us, and we went to the Pac-12 championship.

"To me, what he is doing, and everybody, they can do what they want to do, there's certain things Coach Prime does I'm not a fan of. But that right there, what that man did right there, that was personal."

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Lindsay spent his entire college career (2013-17) at Colorado, closing his time as the program's all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 5,760. He later spent five seasons in the NFL, highlighted by a rookie year trip to the Pro Bowl with the Broncos.

While Fauria denied it played a factor, his son, Caleb, was a tight end at Colorado who left the Buffs following Sanders' first season in 2023. The younger Fauria appeared in six games during his lone season with "Coach Prime" before transferring to Delaware.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Caleb Fauria (88) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From Lindsay's perspective, Christian's frustrations were likely related to his son's departure from Sanders' program.

"What that sounds like to me is a man that is upset because of something else that he's not willing to say, and it has to be, with my guessing, his son," Lindsay said.