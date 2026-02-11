Lions Hiring Fan-Favorite Ex-Lineman As New Assistant Coach: Report
The Lions are reportedly bringing a familiar face back to the franchise—this time as a member of the coaching staff.
After retiring as an offensive lineman following the 2025 season, Detroit offensive lineman Dan Skipper will be rejoining the franchise as an assistant coach, according to a Wednesday report from CBS Sports' Rachel Hopmayer.
The exact role Skipper might have is currently unclear. But, as noted by The Detroit News, the Lions did just promote assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver to tight ends coach, which means that OL position is now vacant.
Skipper made clear at the time of his retirement in January that he hopes to get into coaching.
In addition to his years with the Lions, the former undrafted free agent had stints with the Texans and the Colts, per his ESPN bio. He is particularly well-known among Detroit fans for a viral video of him puking after a game, and for his involvement in a controversial finish vs. the Cowboys in 2023.
Overall, Skipper made 69 appearances (16 starts) in over eight seasons with Detroit, per The Detroit News. He played as the team's sixth lineman for the majority of the past four seasons.
