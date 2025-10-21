Buffs Beat

Potential Leak Reveals New Colorado Buffaloes Uniform Combination Ahead of Utah Game

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French may have leaked a glimpse of the Buffs’ newest uniform combination ahead of Saturday’s road matchup with the Utah Utes. Could coach Deion Sanders have a new uniform surprise up his sleeve?

Ben Armendariz

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
For a program that’s made as many headlines for its swagger as its play, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes could be gearing up to turn heads again with another bold new look.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado linebacker Martavius French sent Buff Nation into a frenzy on Monday after posting and later deleting a photo that appeared to reveal the Buffs’ uniform combo for their upcoming Big-12 battle with Utah.

If the sneak peak is real, CU could be stepping onto the field in a new uniform combination that reflects everything "Coach Prime" has built in Boulder: confidence, flash, and bold new looks.

A New Look on the Horizon?

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) stands on the field before the game a
Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) stands on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Coach Deion Sanders has made style and swagger a central part of the Colorado football identity since he arrived in Boulder three seasons ago. From the sleek white-and-gold debut uniform at TCU to the introduction of the Flatirons-inspired shoulder design last season, "Coach Prime" has done his best to ensure the Buffs look as good as they play.

Now, it appears another fresh look could be on the way. French, who posted and later deleted a photo on social media, appeared to leak Colorado’s upcoming uniform combo, adding the caption, “combo for this week.”

The image featured a gold jersey with black numbers, paired with black pants, white socks, and a black helmet sporting a black facemask. The Buffs haven’t yet rolled out this particular combination, and fan reactions online were split. Some praised the bold, modern look, while others preferred the program’s classic black-and-gold aesthetic.

But beyond the uniforms, the Buffs will need to match the same energy on the field that they carried against Iowa State if they hope to take down a tough Utah team looking to rebound from a tough loss to in-state rival BYU.

Swag Meets Substance

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with wide receiver LaJoh
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

While news uniforms generate plenty of buzz, it’s not about what the Buffs wear on Saturday that matters most, it’s about how they play. Following last week’s gritty 24–17 upset win over formerly ranked No. 22 Iowa State, Colorado will need to carry that same defensive intensity into Salt Lake City if they hope to upset the Utes.

The Buffs’ defense was outstanding against the Cyclones on third down, holding them to just 2-of-12 and creating key stops in crunch time. That effort will be tested against a Utah team whose offense under coach Kyle Whittingham leads the Big 12 in third-down conversions at 57.6 percent.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Cal Poly Mustangs defense lines up against the Utah Utes offense during the secon
Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Cal Poly Mustangs defense lines up against the Utah Utes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Utes’ balanced attack, anchored by a physical offensive line and a rushing game that's averaging 245 yards per game, poses a major challenge for the Buffs. While CU has shown they can create momentum-shifting plays on defense, Utah's attack will force Colorado to maintain consistent gap discipline and efficient tackling from start to finish.

If Colorado can hold its own in the trenches and limit early-down success and force Utah into uncomfortable third down situations, it could give CU quarterback Kaidon Slater and the offense more chances to strike — something that’s been key in each of their wins this season.

French and the Defense Face Another Big Test

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs out of the pocket during the third
Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs out of the pocket during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Containing Utah's quarterback Devon Dampier will be a top priority for the Buffs. His ability to extend plays and keep drives alive has been critical to the Utes’ success this season, and it will demand another disciplined performance from French and Colorado’s front seven.

French, who has recorded 24 total tackles this season, has quietly become one of Colorado’s most dependable defensive leaders even when he’s not filling the stat sheet. His physical play and communication on the field helped steady a defense that came up with key stops and big turnovers in last week’s win over Iowa State.

As Colorado heads into Salt Lake City looking to keep their bowl game hopes alive, French and the Buffs defense will once again play a vital role. In a road game that's sure to test their toughness and resolve, one thing is for sure — it won’t be the uniforms that matter most, but how the Buffs play in them that fans will remember.

