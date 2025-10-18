Deion Sanders Relying on NFL Connections While Recruiting for Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has created a massive commotion with the program since he arrived, most specifically in regards to former-NFL players.
Then he continued doing so on Friday afternoon. This is because the program offered 2029 safety Captain Munnerlyn Jr. of Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama, a scholarship offer.
He is the son of 10-year NFL veteran Captain Munnerlyn, a seven-year Carolina Panthers veteran and three-year Minnesota Vikings veteran. He is already being recruited early, which just goes to show how much Sanders and his coaches have confidence in his ability and potential.
Sanders bringing in players such as Munnerlyn Jr. has become the norm in Boulder, as he has consistently been bringing in players with well-known dads.
The Buffaloes also landed commitments from linebacker Gage Goldberg, son of WWE star Bill Goldberg, and defensive lineman Shane Cokes, son of Panthers' Derrick Cokes. It's indicative of Sanders' outside-the-box recruiting strategy, where star power meets in-game potential.
The Buffaloes' strategy under Sanders is not just about recruiting talent — it's about building a brand.
By targeting players from blue-blooded families and national prestige, Sanders is constructing a program that has impact far beyond the field of play. If that keeps up, Boulder could be one of the most intriguing stops in college football for stars of the future.
The NFL Ties Behind Colorado’s Latest Offer
Not a lot is known about Munnerlyn Jr. just yet, as he is a 2029 recruit, but his father was one of the NFL's top nickel cornerbacks during his playing days.
The connection between Sanders and Munnerlyn's family likely has less to do with Buffaloes football. It has to do with Sanders' decades-long friendship with former NFL coach Mike Zimmer.
He and Sanders go back to the Cowboys days of Sanders, when Zimmer was his defensive coordinator, and they've remained close since. Zimmer also consulted on Sanders' staff at Jackson State in 2022 and followed him to Colorado in 2023 before returning to the NFL.
So where does Munnerlyn fit in?
Zimmer coached Munnerlyn's nickel corner for three seasons in Minnesota, making it no shock Sanders is targeting Munnerlyn Jr. — another example of him using NFL connections to get Colorado's recruiting foundation in place.
With Zimmer, Munnerlyn, and Sanders all bonded by years in the league, this offer this early is about more than talent — it's about trust, history, and a shared football legacy.
Colorado
Sanders has consistently been a solid recruiter and the fact he is already offering scholarships to recruits in 2029, indicate he will be around for the long term in Boulder. To some, there were questions whether or not he would have interest in the Arkansas opening.
That does not appear to be so.
Sanders has already shown on multiple occasions that his heart is in Boulder since he wants to do something special. Even without Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter, Deion wants to show he can win without them.
Being capable of keeping pace with the recruiting in a well-balanced Big 12 Conference has to be an absolute priority for Sanders and his staff. With the state of NIL, transfer portal, and competition in the coming years, it is only going to become more difficult.
This shows that Sanders is already a step ahead, positioning the program to compete for top talent and build a lasting legacy in the process.