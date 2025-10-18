Colorado on Full Display in Travis Hunter's New Partnership with EA Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter teamed up with EA Sports to build a custom streaming room for the former Colorado Buffaloes star. Hunter's Colorado jersey, his Heisman Trophy, and much more memorabilia is on display.
Known for having an infectious personality off of the field, Hunter's celebrity is only growing as he continues to build an online presence. Hunter showed off his new trophy display on his YouTube channel.
Inside Hunter's Latest Project
Travis Hunter had a historic career with the Colorado Buffaloes, winning a number of major awards before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft by Jacksonville. In addition to the Heisman, Hunter won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and the trophy is on display next to his Colorado jersey.
A copy of EA Sports College Football 25 is also on display as Hunter was one of three athletes featured on the cover of the game with former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.
The 2025 edition of the game was the first copy since NCAA Football 2014 and the first in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era of college sports.
In addition to the Heisman and the Walter Camp, Hunter won the Chuck Bednarik Award (most outstanding defender) and the Fred Biletnikoff Award (most outstanding wide receiver) to cap off one of the most exciting seasons in college football history.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders was liberal in his use of Hunter as a key asset on both sides of the ball, and the former Buffs star is looking to make a similar impact in the NFL. It began at Jackson State as Hunter committed to "Coach Prime" out of high school. After one season, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado.
As a rookie, Hunter has 20 receptions for 197 yards through six games. On the other side of the ball, Hunter has two pass break ups and 11 total tackles.
His first NFL touchdown has avoided him, but his teammates and coaches have continually expressed their confidence in him. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence called Hunter's abilities "unbelieveable."
"He's definitely unique in the way he plays, the way he carries himself, just the energy," Lawrence said. "Flying around - seeing him out there playing defense, too - it's kind of unbelievable how he's able to play that many snaps and still look fresh and still be running around full speed. It is impressive, so that shouldn't be taken lightly."
Jacksonville is currently 4-2, good for second place in the AFC East behind the Indianapolis Colts. Up next for Hunter and the Jaguars is the London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the former Colorado star will introduce his talents to a European crowd for the first time.
Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles will kickoff at 7:30 a.m. PT on Sunday.