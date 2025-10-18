Colorado Buffaloes Commit Gavin Mueller Sets Impressive Record In High School Game
Colorado Buffaloes commit Gavin Mueller put on a show in South Elgin High School's Friday night win over Elgin.
A class of 2026 tight end from Illinois, Mueller scored a school-record six touchdowns and accounted for 215 all-purpose yards in South Elgin's 64-21 victory. Five of the six touchdowns came in the first half and each score came on a wildcats rush, as South Elgin took full advantage of Mueller's size and speed.
Even more, South Elgin secured the Upstate 8 West Conference title with the win.
Gavin Mueller's Recruiting Profile
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Mueller is the No. 15 tight end in his class and the No. 11 overall prospect in Illinois, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to Colorado on May 14, about three months after announcing an offer.
Other schools that Mueller has expressed high interest in include Wisconsin, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others. He also announced offers from Miami and Auburn earlier this week, although his commitment appears solid with the Buffs.
“Colorado is going to have to battle to hang on here,” Rivals' Greg Smith wrote. “There was a strong early relationship built, but a source tells me that several schools are already calling to rest how strong his commitment is.”
247Sports national recruiting analyst Hudson Standish believes Mueller has great upside and could develop into a nationally-known name.
Has shown the ability to make plays at the catch point and excels at tracking the football in crowded conditions. Played through a shoulder injury and underwent surgery following his first season of football, should be viewed as a high-upside attached tight end who could blossom into a key piece for a College Football Playoff contender.- 247Sports' Hudson Standish
MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Transfer Portal Move
MORE: 5 Standouts From Colorado Buffaloes' Bye Week Scrimmage
MORE: Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick Linked in Fascinating Coaching Comparison
Colorado Buffaloes Class of 2026 Commits
Including Mueller, coach Deion Sanders has 13 class of 2026 commitments as he looks to build the future of Colorado football.
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin (Bessemer, Alabama)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Three-star offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
- Three-star offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)
- Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)
The class ranks No. 69 nationally and No. 14 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.
Looking at the current state of Colorado's tight end room, Division II transfer Zach Atkins has received most of the playing time this season and has so far recorded seven catches for 45 yards. The room also features Sav'ell Smalls and two true freshmen in Zayne DeSouza and Corbin Laisure.