4-Star Recruit Preston Ashley Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes first made an offer to four-star defensive back recruit Preston Ashley back in March. Ashley, who plays for Brandon High School in Mississippi, has emerged as one of the most sought-after prospects in the defensive backfield. The 5-11, 180-pound standout is ranked the No. 20 safety in the nation and the No. 9 overall player in Mississippi, per 247Sports. He also boasts a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 4.0 GPA—something he proudly highlights in his X (Twitter) bio.
Ashley embodies the type of athlete Colorado coach Deion Sanders has prioritized since arriving in Boulder.
"Well, when we recruit, we recruit character," Sanders told CBS Colorado last spring. "We recruit smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character."
Ashley was selected to the Under Armour Next All-America Game, adding to his impressive resume and further cementing his status as a premier talent in the 2026 class.
Ole Miss was one of the first schools to come calling, and the family tie to the Rebels through Ashley's father, Tyrone—who played for Ole Miss—has kept them firmly in the mix. Other top programs, including Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, and Auburn, have also been working to secure his services.
Sam Spiegelman of Rivals recently reported that Auburn may have a slight edge over Colorado, "I can definitely see myself being there," Ashley said of the Tigers.
The Tigers are pitching early playing time and coach Hugh Freeze’s vision for a resurgent program. But "Coach Prime" offers the same, perhaps on a bigger stage. After all, since Sanders arrived in Boulder, the Buffaloes have become must-see TV.
Ashley acknowledged the intensity of Colorado's pursuit on social media: "Ever since I got the offer, they [Colorado] been stomping on my throat about going up there for an official visit."
Still, Colorado might be offering exactly what Ashley is looking for.
"Look at everything they are doing, taking a program that was just a few years ago considered a joke to a dominant powerhouse team," Ashley told 247Sports.
Ashley’s official visit to Boulder isn’t just a final stop—it could be the tipping point. Under Sanders, Colorado has developed a reputation for turning visits into commitments, especially with elite talent.
Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton announced his commitment to the University of Colorado live on FS1's Undisputed in December 2023. During the broadcast, Seaton, the nation’s top offensive tackle in the 2024 class, declared his allegiance to "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes, challenging others by stating, "If you ain't rocking with us and you claim you a dog, why you not coming to Colorado?"
Another high-profile prospect, five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, flipped from USC to Colorado after a pivotal trip to Boulder, announcing his commitment live on The Pat McAfee Show in November.
For defensive backs like Ashley, the opportunity to develop under one of the greatest to ever play the position—combined with national exposure and a program culture built on discipline and character—makes Colorado a compelling destination.
With Ashley visiting Colorado again on June 20, the Buffaloes have one more chance to close strong and potentially land another blue-chip recruit in the 2026 cycle.