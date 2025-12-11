Minnesota Vikings Could Find Their Center in This Underrated NFL Draft Prospect

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a pivotal offseason, and for coach Deion Sanders, all focus is on improving from a disappointing 3-9 year. For several players, though, this stretch is all about preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft and whatever comes next.

This time of year brings mock drafts, scouting reports, all-star games and eventually the NFL Scouting Combine. Colorado won’t have as many high-profile names as last cycle with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, but there’s still some intriguing, underrated talent in the mix.

That’s where center Zarian McGill comes in. He may not be a household name, but he’s one of the most overlooked Buffaloes in next year’s draft class.

His projection is still fluid, though most signs point toward Day Three in rounds 5-7.

McGill showed up in Boulder expecting to contribute, but he quickly exceeded what the staff thought he’d bring. Paired with five-star freshman Jordan Seaton, he turned into one of the offense’s only true bright spots.

With draft season now shifting toward risers and sleepers, McGill fits comfortably into both categories.

Teams searching for dependable interior line help on Day Three could end up landing one of the draft’s best bargains, and his mix of production, toughness and late-blooming upside makes him the kind of player who sticks in the league.

McGill stands out because he’s reliable, and with more than 1,500 snaps across multiple programs, scouts have plenty of tape to trust. That experience shows in how he communicates, handles pressure, and avoids the mental mistakes that often trip up younger linemen.

At a position where consistency matters above all else, McGill delivers. When he arrived in Colorado, he jumped right into the offense and looked comfortable from the start, quickly picking up the different blocking schemes and what the coaches needed from him.

McGill’s ability to adapt, combined with his durability, gives him a real shot to contribute right away at the next level.

Whether it’s as a backup or on a practice squad, he’s the kind of player coaches can trust right away. He might not have the flash of an early-round pick, but he’s consistent and dependable — the kind of Day Three prospect who earns a spot by doing the little things right.

What Is Zarian McGill’s Best NFL Draft Fit?

Figuring out McGill’s NFL fit isn’t as simple as it might seem — but that’s partly because the league is always looking for a reliable center. One team that makes a lot of sense is the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota hasn’t been able to lock down the position since John Sullivan. They spent a first-round pick on former North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury and even added former Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly on a two-year deal this past offseason.

So far, neither move has worked out — Kelly missed multiple games this season with a concussion, leaving the long-term plan at center in question. With multiple Day Three picks in their pocket, the Vikings could view McGill as an ideal, low-risk addition.

McGill would also join one of the league’s top offensive line groups. The unit includes Pro Bowlers Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw, along with Will Fries and last year’s first-round pick Donovan Jackson.

At his size and skill level, he could be a flyer worth taking.

If McGill lands in Minnesota, he would get to learn from some of the league’s best linemen while getting a chance to play early. His consistency and versatility could make him a reliable option at a position the Vikings have struggled to fill.