Standout Defensive Tackle Becomes Latest Colorado Player To Declare For NFL Draft

Looking to capitalize on a strong three-year run with the Colorado Buffaloes, defensive tackle Amari McNeill announced Saturday that he'll be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

McNeill spent his first two college seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers before transferring to Colorado, where he played in 32 games (12 starts) from 2023-25. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior closed his CU career with a respectable 77 total tackles, including 15 for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

During his final season with the Buffs this past fall, McNeill missed three games due to injury but still managed 21 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and half a sack. College football analyst Phil Steele ranked McNeill as the No. 41 draft-eligible defensive tackle entering the season.

McNeill becomes the fourth Buff to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, joining wide receiver Sincere Brown, defensive end Arden Walker, offensive lineman Zarian McGill and long snapper Kameron Hawkins. Walker, who also spent three seasons at Colorado, announced his decision on Thursday.

McNeill thanked his Colorado teammates, coach Deion Sanders, family and others in his NFL Draft announcement.

"Dear Buff Nation, thank you for embracing me from the moment I stepped foot on campus," McNeill wrote in a social media post. So many unforgettable memories here that will last for a lifetime. I am extremely grateful to call Colorado my second home."

A former three-star prospect from Suwanee, Georgia, McNeill struggled with consistency throughout his college career but remains an intriguing name to watch heading into April's NFL Draft. He'll most likely receive an undrafted free agent contract or rookie mini-camp invite, depending on how scouts view him in the pre-draft process.

“I can be very good,” McNeill said in August. “Statistically, it’s gonna come, but I just feel like playing hard is gonna get me there. For sure, if I play hard, the stats are going to be better than last year. Just play hard, and I don’t worry about it.”

McNeill was particularly appreciative of "Coach Prime" and his staff for believing in him throughout his three seasons at Colorado.

"To Coach Prime and staff — I want to thank you for the belief, coaching, and accountability you gave me every day," McNeill later wrote. "You challenged me to raise my standard and helped shape me into the player and man I am today. The support and care you showed not only me, but to my family as well, will always be deeply appreciated."

McNeill, along with the four other Buffs who've so far declared for the draft, must impress over the next few months to earn an NFL opportunity. Last year, a few Colorado players boosted their draft stock at the Big 12's annual pro day and CU's team pro day.

Size isn't an issue with McNeill, but he'll need to make a strong impression on at least one NFL team ahead of the draft.