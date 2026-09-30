How Quarterback Isaac Wilson Can Unlock Colorado's Offense to its Full Potential

The Colorado Buffaloes have quarterback Julian Lewis taking a back seat for the No. 12 Texas Tech showdown.

In comes backup quarterback Isaac Wilson, with college football insider for On3 Pete Nakos reporting the decision on Sept. 30. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes originally pulled Lewis during the 23-13 loss to Baylor in favor of Wilson.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Kamren Washington (96) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time will tell if Lewis gets another crack at the starting role. But Lewis clearly underachieved behind center, which even featured offensive coordinator Brennan Marion going viral for yelling out "stop playing scared" at Lewis.

Now it's time to take a closer look on if Wilson really is the right guy who can lead a possible upset of the reigning Big 12 champs.

Where Isaac Wilson Looked Most Comfortable

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson managed to create rhythm for the Buffaloes down in Waco. But he looked more poised and comfortable, zeroing in on a certain area.

The new starter showed more efficiency when he attacked to his left. Wilson delivered a big third-and-17 strike for the first down to wide receiver Joseph Williams while the quarterback stood inside his own end zone. He was able to push the ball enough toward his wideout and showed a stronger arc compared to Lewis. Wilson looked equally comfortable developing the play action and rolling to his left to hit his other completions.

Colorado QB Isaac Wilson All-22 Vs Baylor 🔥



Here’s All 25 Attempted Passes ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QINb9s0LnL — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) September 29, 2026

Marion may consider getting Wilson into a flow state by attacking the left side of the Red Raiders, just to get him at ease. That likely means aligning their best wideout, Williams, on that side to attack right away.

But Colorado will eventually need to get the tight ends more involved. So short throws to Zach Atkins or season-opening hero Charlie Williams to that side can't be ruled out, either.

Who Isaac Wilson Can Pick On at Texas Tech

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) hands the ball off to running back JaQuail Smith (23) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion and Wilson can also become mindful of where cornerback Brice Pollock is on the field for TTU.

Pollock delivered a rough outing against Houston, including surrendering the 46-yard touchdown to Koby Young during the week four game. The moment Wilson or Marion sees Young with no safety help pre-snap, that should be a shark-in-the-water moment for the quarterback.

Marion's "Go-Go" offense is still set up to take deep targets down the field. This was likely a conversation before the Buffaloes decided to hand Wilson the role: Which quarterback can push the ball farther down the field and throw passes that sail beyond 20 yards?

Wilson did flash good zip to his throws while also hitting some of his passes on the run. But the mark of a great quarterback is finding the weakness on the field. Pollock does bring instincts in zone coverage and strong ball-hawking skills. But he has shown suspect man coverage ability and, like Wilson's cornerback teammate Cree Thomas, can become grabby with wide receivers once he's beaten in coverage.

How Brennan Marion Comes Into Further Play Here

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marion, eerily, was a part of a high-profile quarterback change the last time he served as an offensive coordinator.

UNLV went through an abrupt switch involving the original 2024 starter, Matthew Sluka. Backup Hajj-Malik Williams took over and ignited the "Go-Go," sending the Rebels into the Mountain West Conference title game in the process.

Granted, Lewis' situation doesn't mirror Sluka's, as the latter passer left amid a high-profile NIL dispute with UNLV while a day-one starter. Lewis is again playing second to Wilson in this scenario, and Sanders sounds optimistic that his original starter will be ready when called upon.

But Marion unlocked his last backup during the last time he was a coordinator. And Malik-Williams' impressive debut came against a heavy favorite to win the MWC conference that season, Fresno State, ending in a 59-14 blowout victory. Colorado fans will hope this kind of history repeats itself with Wilson behind center.

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