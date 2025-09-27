Buffs Beat

Why 5-Star Quarterback Kavian Bryant's Game Day Recruiting Visit Is Massive For Colorado Buffaloes

Class of 2027 quarterback Kavian Bryant, a five-star prospect from Texas, is set to visit Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes' Saturday night game against the BYU Cougars. Coach Deion Sanders offered the highly-ranked recruit just one month ago.

Jack Carlough

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
With an eye toward the future, the Colorado Buffaloes are hosting prized class of 2027 quarterback Kavian Bryant on an unofficial recruiting visit this weekend.

Bryant, a five-star prospect from Palestine, Texas, received an offer from coach Deion Sanders last month and will now check out CU for the Buffs' Saturday night home game against the BYU Cougars. It's still relatively early in Bryant's recruitment, but Colorado has a valuable opportunity to make a strong impression on its potential quarterback of the future.

According to the 247Sports composite, Bryant is the second-ranked quarterback in his class and the No. 35 overall prospect nationally.

Importance of Kavian Bryant's Colorado Visit

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although his recruiting visit to Boulder is technically unofficial, Bryant has clearly expressed interest in the Buffs. "Coach Prime" likely won't land a class of 2026 quarterback with Julian "JuJu" Lewis being a current freshman, so there's certainly room for Bryant to join the following signing class.

Again, a lot still needs to happen for Colorado to land Bryant, but having him follow Lewis would bode well for the Buffs' future at quarterback. Bryant threw for 2,282 yards and 33 touchdowns as a freshman at Westwood High School and followed that up with a 2,442-yard, 34-touchdown sophomore season. With his legs, Bryant rushed for over 700 yards in each of his first two high school seasons and scored a combined 20 touchdowns.

Bryant lists himself at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds on his X profile.

Adequate height with a lean, athletic build that will carry more mass. Very good functional athlete who consistently extends plays. Made noticeable strides as a passer from freshman to sophomore year and again in a relatively short time from end of sophomore season to the following spring elite camp circuit. Shows touch nuance and encouraging accuracy.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks

Per 247Sports, Bryant is "warm" on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs and Florida State Seminoles. He took unofficial visits earlier this month with both Texas Tech and Texas.

Other Top Recruits Visiting Boulder For Colorado-BYU

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to On3, Bryant joins at least five major class of 2026 Colorado flip targets checking out Boulder this weekend. All five are considered three-star prospects by the 247Sports composite:

  • Offensive Tackle Javeion Cooper (Syracuse Orange commit)
  • Wide Receiver Bryan Hamilton (Pitt Panthers commit)
  • Defensive Lineman Kaleb Morris (Mississippi State Bulldogs commit)
  • Running Back Lehky Thompkins (Louisville Cardinals commit)

"Coach Prime" currently owns 13 class of 2026 commits, including three four-star prospects in safety Preston Ashley, linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin. The Buffs have yet to land a class of 2027 pledge, but momentum grows with Bryant's weekend visit.

With several top prospects in attendance, Colorado and BYU will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

