Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program
NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss made the trip to Boulder this past weekend to support his longtime friend, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
While “Coach Prime” has a reputation for drawing NFL Hall of Fame talent to Boulder, this time, Sanders wasn’t hosting a future staff addition; he was entertaining a friend.
Moss and Sanders built their connection on shared respect and generational talent. Over the years, their friendship has deepened — not just through their shared glory on the field and professional media experiences post football, but through something far more personal.
Both men have faced and survived battles with cancer, a fight that has further bonded them in ways only they can fully understand.
A Brotherhood Beyond the Field
For Moss, the visit wasn’t about football alone. It was about family. Ahead of Colorado’s season-opening matchup with Georgia Tech, Moss revealed to the Buffs team that his brother had recently passed away. A loss that he explained helped shape his decision to show up for Sanders in Boulder.
“I’m gonna be there for my brother,” Moss said. “I know what he stands for cuz I stand for it. Faith, family, and football, those are my three F’s; you could throw fish in there if you want to, Sapp.”
The room responded with laughter to the joke aimed at defensive line coach Warren Sapp, but the weight of his message lingered.
Moss’ words were a reminder that brotherhood in football extends far beyond the field and locker room. His three F’s, "faith, family, and football," also served as a challenge to the Buffs to lean on each other in hard times, knowing no season is without them.
Social Media Shows Mutual Respect
On Monday, Sanders posted a photo of himself with Moss, writing, “Randy Moss I Love this dude 2 Life! Good real brother.”
Moss echoed that sentiment by reposting the picture with his own caption: “The feeling is mutual coach! #TRUST.”
The lighthearted exchange underscored the rare depth of their connection. Both men were cultural icons during their playing careers, redefining their positions and reshaping expectations on the field. Now, they share not only a Hall of Fame legacy but also the unique perspective that comes from deep personal trials and survival.
Moss Sees a “Professional Setting” in Boulder
While the emotional ties drew Moss to Boulder, he also wanted to see firsthand what Sanders has built with the Buffaloes.
“There’s a reason I told coach I wanted to come and see this team,” Moss said. “All this professional football talent around here? Hey, guys, y’all might not know it, and I know you heard it, this is a professional setting from the meals, the coaches, the preparation, and everything they do.”
For a roster filled with players still adjusting to the expectations of big-time college football, hearing that validation from one of the greatest receivers in NFL history added weight to Sanders’ message about maintaining discipline and professionalism.
It also sent a message to any potential recruits listening that Colorado is a place where you can develop into an NFL-caliber player.
A Lasting Impression
The Buffs’ season may have opened with a setback, but Moss’s presence left the Buffs with an enduring message and another opportunity to learn from an NFL legend.
As Colorado prepares to return to Folsom Field this Saturday, Sept. 6, against Delaware, the message of brotherhood lingers.