Ranking Colorado Buffaloes' Three Deepest Position Groups on Defense

Following continued struggles defensively in the Coach Prime Era, the Colorado Buffaloes are going in a new direction with that unit in 2026. Through a transfer portal overhaul and the promotion of linebackers coach Chris Marve to defensive coordinator, Colorado’s defense looks more promising than it ever did during Robert Livingston’s tenure.

There were three positions that the Buffaloes built especially well during the offseason. Here’s a look at the three deepest positions on Colorado’s new-look defense, and how they can lead it to success.

1. Linebackers

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for coach Deion Sanders to give the linebacker group some of the highest praise possible. In an appearance on Thee Pregame Network’s The Morning Run, Sanders praised Colorado’s 2026 linebacking core as the greatest unit he’s ever led.

“The linebacker core is superb,” Sanders said. “We have three pros, I believe … These are the best linebackers that I’ve ever had in my history of coaching.”

The group is led by Texas Longhorns transfer Liona Lefau, who was listed as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports. He was the anchor of the Longhorns defense during his time in Austin and was a crucial part of their run to the first 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024.

In addition to Lefau, the Buffaloes added Tyler Martinez from New Mexico State, Gideon Lampron from Bowling Green, Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr. from the recruiting trail. All of which had proven production at their previous stops. In addition, Bo LaPenna and Gage Goldberg are returning linebackers who’ve proven themselves on special teams and are looking to make strides on defense in the coming campaign.

Colorado’s linebackers will be the signature piece of its defense, and something the Buffaloes will be able to hang their hats on regardless of how the rest of the team performs.

2. Safeties

Tennessee's Boo Carter runs with the ball against Mississippi State during a 2024 game at Neyland Stadium. The SEC plays eight conference game. The Big Ten plays nine and would like the SEC to reduce its number of cupcake games, but might that backfire on the Big Ten? | Caitie McMekin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes were similarly aggressive in building their safety core, as they hit big with three additions in the transfer portal.

Boo Carter headlines the group, as he was listed as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports after leaving the Tennessee Volunteers. The multi-positional star will also be joined by Naeten Mitchell and Randon Fontette, who were defensive stars for New Mexico State and Vanderbilt, respectively.

In addition, Ben Finneseth, who was one of Colorado’s starting safeties in six games of the 2025 season, announced he’ll be returning to the team in 2026. His undeniable leadership will tie the unit together and make safety another deep and secure position for Marve.

3. Cornerbacks

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Colorado’s cornerback room isn’t as immediately obvious as a deep unit, the additions that Sanders and company made in the offseason shouldn’t go overlooked.

First, in the transfer portal, CU added the likes of Justin Eaglin from James Madison, Cree Thomas from Notre Dame, Jah Jah Boyd from Indiana and Emory Floyd from Appalachian State. All of which have either starred at their previous programs or shown star potential since arriving at Colorado.

Then, on the recruiting trail, Colorado added Mojo Williams Jr., Preston Ashley and Braylon Edwards, all of whom had promising spring campaigns.

The unit also brings back RJ Johnson, who was playing well for Colorado before his injury in 2025, and Makari Vickers, who also flashed major potential before suffering an injury last season.

And to top it all off, Carter will be playing cornerback in addition to safety in 2026, so he will also help elevate the position group.

Colorado’s secondary is so deep in 2026 that the only question remaining for Coach Prime and his staff is, ‘How do we utilize all of this talent in the most effective way possible?’ It’s a good problem to have for a Colorado team looking to bounce back in 2026.

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