Ranking Colorado's Most Impactful Additions Through First Week Of Transfer Portal

Halfway down one of his wildest transfer portal rides yet, coach Deion Sanders is smiling for the camera.

From explosive weapons for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to potential heartbeats of a defense needing leadership, the Colorado Buffaloes are undertaking an impressive roster overhaul. Boulder gained 26 transfers in seven days, each with their own promising background.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Plenty of needs remain, but "Coach Prime" is checking off boxes at warp speed. Colorado has landed a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, nine defensive linemen, four linebackers, two cornerbacks, a safety and a kicker as of Friday.

But who are the newcomers (thus far) most important for the Buffs' bounce-back hopes next fall?

Honorable Mentions: Wide Receiver Kam Perry, Defensive Lineman Ezra Christensen, Defensive End Toby Anene

5. Danny Scudero, Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The nation's leading receiver in 2025, Scudero has the most pedigree of any new Buff. He earned All-American Second-Team honors after 88 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns last season

Alongside Miami of Ohio Redhawks speedster Kam Perry, Scudero instantly revitalizes a Colorado receiver room that lost its most productive member in Omarion Miller to the portal. His route running and big-play ability at San Jose State should easily translate to touchdowns from quarterback Julian Lewis.

4. Liona Lefau, Linebacker

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko's Polynesian ties have paid off this offseason. The most notable of those was Lefau, a regular at Texas last season who has logged 138 tackles (eight for loss), five pass breakups and a forced fumble in three years with the Longhorns.

Pro Football Focus gave Lefau a 76.4 run defense grade, eighth-best on Texas's loaded defense. He's a run stuffer with elite upside, and while flawed, he was a solid presence on an upper-echelon SEC program.

3. Justin Eaglin, Cornerback

Oregon’s Dierre Hill Jr., left, outruns James Madison’s Justin Eaglin during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado entered the offseason desperate for a shutdown corner. After a long tenure with the James Madison Dukes, Eaglin has the potential to become one.

He earned his keep as a ballhawk with the Sun Belt Champs, including in the College Football Playoff, where he snagged one of his five interceptions from last season. Eaglin was a Second Team All-SBC selection with premier playmaking ability and should compete for the Buffaloes' top corner spot.

2. Gideon Lampron, Linebacker

Bowling Green Falcons cornerback JoJo Johnson (10) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Named a Phil Steele All-American and First Team All-MAC, Gideon "ESPN" Lampron was a tackling machine at Bowling Green. He was the only player in the nation with 100-plus tackles and 15-plus tackles for loss as an elite force against the run and pass.

Rated among the portal's best linebackers, Lampron is a plug-and-play addition to start at linebacker. He was a captain while with the Falcons as well, adding much-needed leadership to Colorado's defense. The Buffaloes' linebacker room has quickly gone from a liability to bursting with potential and prior production.

1. Santana Hopper, Defensive Lineman

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One of Colorado's biggest needs entering the offseason was a dynamic defensive lineman, and Hopper provides exactly that. He's accomplished plenty at the Group of Five level, earning all-conference honors at both Appalachian State and Tulane in the past two seasons, and is ready for Power Four competition.

Over the last three years, the versatile rusher posted 13 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He was part of another College Football Playoff team that instantly becomes Colorado's top defensive presence.