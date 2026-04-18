Three Traits That Elevate Colorado's Zylon Crisler's NFL Draft Hopes

Following a solid 2025 campaign for the Colorado Buffaloes, offensive lineman Zylon Crisler is hoping to make a push to get into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Crisler looks to begin his professional football career after playing for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder and three things should set him up for success at the next level.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Zylon Crisler (72) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Pass Protection

As an offensive lineman, pass protection is one of the more important parts of Crisler’s game, given how much the game of football has evolved into a passing game. Because of that, Crisler has done a great job of developing that aspect of his game, which showed up in 2025.

With the Buffaloes last season, Crisler allowed zero sacks, three quarterback hits, and 15 quarterback hurries while playing 749 snaps. In a conference like the Big 12, Crisler had to block solid pass rush units, including Utah, Arizona State, and Iowa State, which was tough, but Crisler proved he was capable.

That consistency in the pass game was critical for Crisler and could be a major reason he finds himself in a position to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Positional Versatility

Another key trait for Crisler is the positional versatility that he could bring to an NFL offense, which has a lot to do with his size. Crisler stands at 6-7 and 340 pounds, which gives him the ability to play almost any position.

With Colorado, Crisler was used primarily as a guard, which helped him to excel in pass protection and get downhill to create lanes for running backs in the run game.

Using his size, Crisler has the unique ability to block all different types of rushers. With his length and overall frame, he can limit speed rushers, especially on the inside, with the tighter space that becomes harder to navigate. As a result of his strength, Crisler can also combat power rushers and not allow them to condense the pocket.

Because of the versatility he creates with his size, Crisler can help to minimize the impact of injuries in the lineup with his ability to act as a swing tackle and essentially play four positions on the offensive line.

With Crisler’s size, he can be a solid blocker in the run game at multiple positions, and in the pass game will continue to develop against the versatile pass rushers that the NFL will bring.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

College Experience

In adjusting to the NFL, one of the more valuable things Crisler brings is his experience throughout his college career. During his career, Crisler started 37 games with Illinois and 12 games for Colorado through the course of four seasons at the Division 1 level.

Crisler also added another year of experience when he played one season in 2021 at the JUCO level with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Crisler stood out in that lone season, which is a major reason why he got a chance to play in the Big Ten with Illinois.

The pure amount of games that Crisler played at the JUCO and Division 1 levels has given him an understanding of how to block multiple types of rushers, learn several different blocking schemes, and how to prepare on a week-to-week basis to have success as an offensive lineman.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The value of playing in the Big Ten and in the Big 12 against NFL-caliber competition is another component of Crisler’s experience that could help him as he tries to translate his game to the NFL level.

The number of snaps that Crisler has against top competition gives plenty of tape for NFL scouts and general managers to watch as they consider potential fits for their teams.

As Crisler looks ahead to the NFL Draft, his strength as a pass protector, positional versatility, and vast experience in college football are all factors that give him the chance to not only get drafted into the NFL but also become an impactful contributor on any NFL offensive line.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.