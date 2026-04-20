Three Questions Facing Colorado Buffaloes After the Spring Game

Following the Colorado Buffaloes Black and Gold Spring Game, there is reason for optimism that 2026 could be a much better showing. However, there are three questions that Colorado Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have to answer heading into the fall.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Did Julian Lewis secure the starting quarterback position?

One of the biggest questions heading into the spring game was who would win the quarterback battle between redshirt freshman Julian Lewis and sophomore Isaac Wilson. Still, Colorado must make a decision.

In the spring game, Lewis completed 6-11 attempts for 60 yards and one touchdown as he looked solid for the Buffaloes. Wilson went 6-12 for 65 yards and one interception that ended the game and brought up questions on if he is ready for a starting role next season.

In the spring game, Lewis did look better, but it was not by a significant amount, and there is definitely still a question on if he will for sure be the starter next season. Wilson does still have the opportunity to win the job if he performs well in the early part of fall camp.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson (26) carries the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Is Damian Henderson II slated to be the starting running back?

Throughout the spring, one of the more interesting position groups to monitor has been the running back room, with several different backs making plays.

In the spring game, Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II got the most carries and appears to be leading the way to become the starter for the 2026 season. During the spring game, Henderson totaled five carries for 39 yards and was able to have one carry that went 23 yards.

Henderson’s performance showed that he can handle that role, and his familiarity with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion last season with Sacramento State definitely helps him to understand how Marion likes his backs to run the offense.

The other running backs who could work into the rotation are Alabama transfer Richgard Young, Sacramento State transfer Jaquail Smith, and returners Micah Welch and DeKalaon Taylor.

Young can bring the power to the room, and then Taylor, in addition to Welch, can bring great speed. Smith can also be a great addition with his combination of speed and power, but he is recovering from injury, so that will be something to monitor.

In Marion’s offense, he typically uses multiple backs with different skill sets, so all of these backs could find a significant role next season, but it will be interesting to see who starts the season and how the depth chart shakes out throughout 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Will Ezra Christensen be eligible for next season?

On the defensive side of the ball, one of the major storylines is the eligibility concern of defensive tackle Ezra Christensen. His value as one of the biggest additions to Colorado’s defensive line is something that could determine the outlook of Colorado’s defense up front.

Christensen is hoping to be awarded an additional year of eligibility after playing one season at the JUCO level and three seasons at the Division 1 level with Fresno State and New Mexico State.

Christensen, throughout his collegiate career, has been a very dominant force at defensive tackle, and with Colorado this spring, that has been no different. He has constantly been disruptive in the pass game, putting pressure on the Buffaloes' quarterbacks and generating negative plays in the run game to put the offense behind the sticks.

As Christensen awaits his eligibility ruling, Colorado will have to make sure other players on the defensive line are ready in case he is ineligible for next season. Christensen is a player who can change the whole complexion of the defense if he is eligible for the Buffaloes in 2026.

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