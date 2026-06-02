How Colorado Receiver Ernest Campbell Can Surprise Teams Next Year

One of the most interesting additions that the Colorado Buffaloes made to their wide receiver room during the offseason was Sacramento State Hornets transfer Ernest Campbell. A track star and former Texas A&M Aggie, Campbell has some of the most intriguing physical traits on the Buffaloes’ roster.

The conclusion of the 2026 campaign will mark Campbell’s first year of NFL Draft eligibility. While he still has a lot to prove in Boulder, he has a major opportunity to build his draft stock in the coming season.

Ernest Campbell’s eye-popping speed

Refugio s Ernest Campbell competes in the Class 2A 200-meter dash during the UIL State track and field meet, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Campbell is a two-sport athlete at Colorado, as he also runs for the track team. He’s been a track star for his entire collegiate career, and there is a good reason as to why.

Campbell has Olympic level speed, running a career-best 100-meter dash time of 10.02 seconds during his freshman season at Texas A&M. According to MileSplit USA’s time conversion calculator, that time translates to a 4.18-second 40-yard dash. If Campbell ran that at the NFL Combine, he’d surpass Xavier Worthy’s all-time record by .04 seconds.

That alone gives him some major qualifications as an NFL receiver. An undersized receiver being selected simply due to the speed they possess is far from unheard of. As recently as 2026, 5-9, 170-pound Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson was selected 105th overall in the fourth round after running a combine-best 4.26-second 40-yard dash. While Thompson had over 1,000 yards of production in 2025 to back up his speed, he proved that NFL teams are still in the market for incredibly fast receivers, even if they fall short of the size standard.

If Campbell can similarly back up his speed with some production in 2026, he could build his stock the same way Thompson did in his pre-draft process.

How Brennan Marion can boost Ernest Campbell’s NFL Draft stock

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campbell is in the perfect situation to do just that. He will be spending the 2026 season in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense. Campbell was in that same scheme in 2025, when Marion was his head coach at Sacramento State.

In addition, Campbell has already proven that he can produce in Marion’s system. He recorded 755 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, both of which were team-highs.

If Campbell can replicate or even build on that production in 2026, NFL teams will be sure to take notice.

What Ernest Campbell has to prove with the Colorado Buffaloes

Refugio's Ernest Campbell (7) runs with a ball during a high school football game against London at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. | Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Campbell has two major things to prove at Colorado in 2026. First of all, at 5-9, 145 pounds, Campbell needs to prove that he can stay healthy. There’s a good reason NFL teams don’t typically take chances on players of that stature, as it is highly difficult to avoid injury at the highest level at that size. Campbell will need to prove that he can make it through a full season of Big 12 play without suffering any major injuries before any NFL team will give him a real look.

Then, Campbell must prove that he can produce at the Power Four level. Campbell’s production at Sacramento State came at the FCS level, and he wasn’t able to see the field at all with the Aggies as a freshman. If Campbell has similar struggles to his Texas A&M days with the Buffaloes, NFL teams likely won’t give him a real chance come April.

But if Campbell can stay on the field for an entire season and produce for the Buffaloes, he’ll catch the attention of NFL front offices.

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