Four-Star EDGE Recruit Tory Clark Speaks Candidly on Colorado Offer
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The Colorado Buffaloes pivoted to chasing after rising blue chip recruits to kick off May 2026. That includes those representing the 2028 class like Tory Clark.
The edge rusher from Georgia powerhouse Woodward Academy is nearing 20 offers ahead of Memorial Day weekend. But he pulled back the curtain on landing the new opportunity from CU with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI.
EDGE Recruit Tory Clark Dives Into What Excites Him About Colorado Offer
The still-growing 6-4, 260-pound edge rusher immediately embraced getting a strong look from coach Deion Sanders. Clark, though, knows Sanders is more than just an interested college football coach pursuing him.
"First, it’s good when being recognized by coaches at the highest level. And to catch the eye of a program led by a Hall of Famer is outstanding," Clark tells Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "I’m ready to go on the road and work."
Sanders created an NFL vibe in Boulder by adding coaches with a league background to installing a system and regimen that mimics pro teams. Those elements catch Clark's attention.
"I have heard a lot about Colorado, and I’m interested in learning more about the program," Clark said. "Understanding the environment is one of the reasons I’m excited about the early offer because I get to start building relationships and getting out to see Boulder."
"However, first for me is everyone being honest and having real conversations, next I want to win and a winning environment makes everything else easier and then how I can get on the field asap to help my team," he continued. "This is a journey for me, and this is serious for me! I pray the NFL is a significant part of my journey."
Is Colorado Nearing Top of Tory Clark's List?
Clark has cemented his case as one of the next major recruits out of Woodward Academy.
"In the last four years, we have went to the second round of playoffs or higher each year, including playing in state championship one of those years. We're grinding and competing hard in practice, so we are ready on game day," Clark said.
But has he narrowed his list of schools down and is one of them Colorado?
"At this point, I have not narrowed down my list of schools," Clark revealed. "I’m class of 2028 and finishing my sophomore year. Still a lot of high school football to play. Getting early offers allows me to evaluate programs, visit certain schools, and start to narrow down to the programs I really connect with."
Tory Clark Shares If He'll Visit Colorado
Clark is taking the latter part seriously. He plans to wear the "recruiting visitor" credential and visit some campuses. Colorado fans will widen their eyes for the next part Clark shared.
"I plan to visit Boulder in June… I’m in the process of putting together my summer travel schedule," Clark said.
Clark additionally aims to improve his pass rush technique, starting with his first step get-off. He aims to become more explosive once the ball moves, and has trained with two different speed coaches there. He also plans to stay between the 275 and 285-pound range while aiming to stay explosive off the ball.
He adds how his attitude is wanting to be at the top of everything he does, especially on the football field. He's garnered early attention for destroying running games while also delivering high pass rush production. Colorado can pull off a massive recruiting coup if Sanders, edge rusher coach George Helow plus new defensive coordinator Chris Marve can stay on him during his still-evolving recruiting period.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna