Referee Calls That Loom After Colorado Buffaloes Fall to Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a frustrating 57-24 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys with several officiating decisions and penalties affecting the game’s momentum. Colorado entered halftime with a 24-23 lead before the Cowboys dominated the second half, scoring 34 points to secure the win.

While Colorado’s defensive struggles and second-half turnovers were significant factors in the defeat, several calls affected scoring opportunities and field position.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs against Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph Williams’ Touchdown Overturned by Replay

One of the night’s biggest replay decisions came in the second quarter as Colorado appeared to score on a deep pass from Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson to Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams.

With 7:49 remaining in the quarter, Wilson connected with Williams on a pass initially ruled a 31-yard touchdown. However, the replay official reviewed whether or not Williams was down by contact before reaching the end zone.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Officials overturned the original ruling, placing Williams down at the Oklahoma State 1-yard line. Instead of receiving a touchdown on the play, Colorado faced first-and-goal. The Buffaloes eventually scored a one-yard rushing touchdown by Wilson, so the review ended up not costing them any points on the possession.

Although Colorado still finished the drive with a touchdown, the review was one of the game’s most notable decisions and changed how the Buffaloes reached the end zone during a “back and forth” first half.

Holding Penalty Erases Potential Colorado Takeaway

Over in the third quarter, a controversial sequence occurred when a holding penalty erased a play involving a fumble by Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young.

Young fumbled after catching a pass from Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker while Colorado cornerback Boo Carter was credited with forcing the fumble. Cowboys J.J. Johnson recovered the ball at Oklahoma State’s 20-yard line but the officials flagged Carter for offensive holding as well. The 10-yard penalty resulted in a no-play.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the side lines during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ruling prevented Colorado from benefiting from the defensive sequence and potentially altering the game’s momentum. Following halftime, the Buffaloes needed stops and the play represented another missed opportunity to disrupt the Cowboys’ offense.

Colorado ended up committing costly penalties throughout the contest, including pass interference on a fourth-down incompletion that extended an Oklahoma State drive in the first half. These mistakes made it harder for the Buffaloes to even get off the field.

Penalties and Missed Opportunities Shift Momentum

Other penalties also influenced the outcome of the game. Oklahoma State committed a false start on fourth-and-goal at Colorado’s 6-yard line in the second quarter, moving the Cowboys back five yards followed by an eventual 30-yard field goal that Oklahoma State was able to convert.

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski (32) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Colorado, the team struggled to avoid penalties once again and this time they extended Oklahoma State possessions. A pass interference call against Carter on fourth down allowed the Cowboys to continue a drive when Colorado initially appeared to have forced a turnover on downs.

The replay involving Williams and the holding penalty that erased the fumble sequence stood out among the game’s most consequential calls. However, Colorado’s second-half turnovers and defensive breakdowns were bigger factors in the 57-24 loss. Moving forward, the Buffaloes have to limit mistakes in order to bounce back for all four quarters in their next game.

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