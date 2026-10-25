Referee Calls That Loom After Colorado Buffaloes Fall to Oklahoma State
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The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a frustrating 57-24 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys with several officiating decisions and penalties affecting the game’s momentum. Colorado entered halftime with a 24-23 lead before the Cowboys dominated the second half, scoring 34 points to secure the win.
While Colorado’s defensive struggles and second-half turnovers were significant factors in the defeat, several calls affected scoring opportunities and field position.
Joseph Williams’ Touchdown Overturned by Replay
One of the night’s biggest replay decisions came in the second quarter as Colorado appeared to score on a deep pass from Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson to Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams.
With 7:49 remaining in the quarter, Wilson connected with Williams on a pass initially ruled a 31-yard touchdown. However, the replay official reviewed whether or not Williams was down by contact before reaching the end zone.
Officials overturned the original ruling, placing Williams down at the Oklahoma State 1-yard line. Instead of receiving a touchdown on the play, Colorado faced first-and-goal. The Buffaloes eventually scored a one-yard rushing touchdown by Wilson, so the review ended up not costing them any points on the possession.
Although Colorado still finished the drive with a touchdown, the review was one of the game’s most notable decisions and changed how the Buffaloes reached the end zone during a “back and forth” first half.
Holding Penalty Erases Potential Colorado Takeaway
Over in the third quarter, a controversial sequence occurred when a holding penalty erased a play involving a fumble by Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young.
Young fumbled after catching a pass from Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker while Colorado cornerback Boo Carter was credited with forcing the fumble. Cowboys J.J. Johnson recovered the ball at Oklahoma State’s 20-yard line but the officials flagged Carter for offensive holding as well. The 10-yard penalty resulted in a no-play.
The ruling prevented Colorado from benefiting from the defensive sequence and potentially altering the game’s momentum. Following halftime, the Buffaloes needed stops and the play represented another missed opportunity to disrupt the Cowboys’ offense.
Colorado ended up committing costly penalties throughout the contest, including pass interference on a fourth-down incompletion that extended an Oklahoma State drive in the first half. These mistakes made it harder for the Buffaloes to even get off the field.
Penalties and Missed Opportunities Shift Momentum
Other penalties also influenced the outcome of the game. Oklahoma State committed a false start on fourth-and-goal at Colorado’s 6-yard line in the second quarter, moving the Cowboys back five yards followed by an eventual 30-yard field goal that Oklahoma State was able to convert.
When it comes to Colorado, the team struggled to avoid penalties once again and this time they extended Oklahoma State possessions. A pass interference call against Carter on fourth down allowed the Cowboys to continue a drive when Colorado initially appeared to have forced a turnover on downs.
The replay involving Williams and the holding penalty that erased the fumble sequence stood out among the game’s most consequential calls. However, Colorado’s second-half turnovers and defensive breakdowns were bigger factors in the 57-24 loss. Moving forward, the Buffaloes have to limit mistakes in order to bounce back for all four quarters in their next game.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23