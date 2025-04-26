Why Cleveland Browns Pulled Trigger On Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
Only two rounds after selecting Oregon Ducks product Dillon Gabriel, the Cleveland Browns shocked many when they added fellow quarterback and former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders' fall to the fifth round was equally as shocking. Before the NFL Draft began, many expected the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year to be the second quarterback selected behind Miami's Cam Ward, who went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick. Fortunately for Sanders, his unprecedented slide is over, and a crowded starting quarterback competition in Cleveland has begun.
After selecting Sanders, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry spoke with the media about their Day 3 selections.
"We talk oftentimes about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Berry said. "We obviously spent a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He's highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career. It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."
Berry also spoke on the Browns' budding starting quarterback battle. Sanders and Gabriel join a room that already features 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson, who could miss all of next season with an Achilles injury.
"We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there, we felt like that was the appropriate thing to do," Berry said.
Stefanski, who has led the Browns to two playoff appearances in five years at the helm, said Sanders' unexpected fall into the fifth round won't impact how he's viewed within the organization.
"I think every player when they come (out) of the draft knows what number they were picked or if they were unpicked, and you can use that as motivation," Stefanski said. "We don't care once they walk in the doors. Don't care first round pick, seventh round pick, undrafted. Once you're here and you're on our football team, you're a part of this culture, you're a part of this family, and we're just going to keep our head down and get to work."
Berry shared a similar message when asked about Sanders' difficult weekend.
"We did tell him, 'It doesn't really matter where you're picked, it's what you do from that point forward.' That's the reality for all the guys that we select," Berry said. "In terms of his reaction, I'd probably say it was a mixture of gratitude, relief and determination. That'd probably be the best way to characterize it, but he's ready to go."