Why New Orleans Saints Drafted Tyler Shough Over Shedeur Sanders
Before the 2025 NFL Draft began, there were reports that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr’s status for 2025 is unknown. This led to the Saints being a team to watch to select a quarterback in the draft, many believing it would be former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The Saints ended up selecting Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round with the No. 40 overall pick. The selection came as a surprise, with many not expecting Sanders to fall in the draft.
Following the NFL Draft, Saints coach Kellen Moore talked about why the team passed up on Sanders and went with Shough instead. Moore confirmed that Sanders was an option for the Saints despite drafting Shough.
“He was right in those conversations,” Moore said. “These are really tough decisions. He’s a really good player. What he accomplished at Colorado and when you watch the film, it’s really really good. I think really highly of him.”
In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is an accurate passer, throwing just 10 interceptions and finishing the season with a 74.0 completion percentage. Another concern for teams is that he takes too many sacks. Sanders helped turn the Buffaloes into a winning team and conference contenders.
“Ultimately, as you go through it, you’ve got to make a decision. We felt like Tyler was the one for us,” Moore said. “A lot of these guys, they’re continuing to build. They’ve got a long career if they have success. You’ve seen that a lot throughout this league."
Shough is 25 years old, but Moore did not see age as an issue. Shough spent just one season with Louisville, passing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions and he finished the year with a 62.7 completion percentage.
With rumors and speculation that teams passed up on Sanders due to private workers and interviews, it appears that the Saints chose based on who they felt was the best fit for them.
Although it took some time, Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the No. 144 overall pick. Sanders will join a quarterback room with former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco. Despite being a day-three pick and the Browns selecting Gabriel in the third round, Sanders has a chance to compete in 2025.
“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible,” Sanders said after being passed up in the first round. “I feel like this didn’t happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire.”
The Browns finished the season with a 3-14 season and have not reached the playoffs since 2023. They have had just four winning seasons this century.
Sanders is entering an interesting quarterback room where, while he will not be handed anything, he can compete and potentially one day earn the starting position. Sanders will look to help turn the Cleveland Browns into a winning franchise.