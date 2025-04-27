New York Giants Pass On Shedeur Sanders Due To Private Workout Preparation
With the 2025 NFL Draft well underway and the main discussion has been regarding Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders has gone from a projected first-round pick to waiting for his name to be called on day three of the draft. One team that was expected to be interested in Sanders was the New York Giants.
The Giants were reported to have personnel attend every Colorado game, and it seemed like they were interested as they looked for a quarterback of the future. Although it seemed less likely the Giants would not use the No. 3 overall pick on a quarterback after signing quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, there was still an idea that the Giants would target Sanders.
While New York did trade back into the first round for a quarterback, the team ended up drafting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. With the Giants passing up on Sanders, stories from Sanders’ private workouts and meetings are beginning to be revealed. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay talked on his podcast, “The McShay Show,” about how Sanders did not impress in his interview with the Giants.
Ahead of the draft, McShay revealed that his sources said that the Giants sent Sanders a binder to prepare for their private workout. Sanders showed up to the workout without studying the binder, which did not go over well with the Giants.
“Shedeur’s not in play with the New York Giants as far as I’m told. Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit,” McShay said. “An install package came in, preparation wasn’t there for it. Got called out on it, didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”
McShay spoke to personnel who were in rooms during the private meetings, who explained that the interview process did not go well. The poor interviews and lack of preparation caused Sanders to slip out of the first round of the draft.
“Two teams drafting in the top ten with quarterback needs where the interviews did not go well,” McShay said. “We didn’t get the sense that Shedeur cared all that much about what we thought of him.”
While the Giants are one team that McShay discussed, he did not specify which other team that claimed to have a similar experience. As important as the tape is, private workouts and interviews are important for teams. Sanders not coming prepared ultimately hurt his draft stock.
In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is an accurate passer, throwing just 10 interceptions and finishing the season with a 74.0 completion percentage. Another concern for teams is that he takes too many sacks. In 2024, Sanders was sacked 42 times.
Sanders is now looking to be taken on the third day of the NFL Draft. There have been five quarterbacks taken ahead of him. In addition to Dart, quarterbacks Cam Ward, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel have all been selected.
Just because teams passed on Sanders earlier in the draft does not mean they will not take him later. The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers are still two teams expected to take the Colorado quarterback.
Falling to day three does imply Sanders will not be an NFL starter in 2025, but he still has potential and can use the opportunity to learn from a veteran and develop into a starter.