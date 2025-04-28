Shedeur Sanders' Biggest Supporter During NFL Draft? Brother Shilo Sanders
The biggest unsung supporter of former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout his NFL Draft slide was his older brother, safety Shilo Sanders. As documented in their Twitch stream and Well Off Media YouTube videos, Shilo helped keep the situation light with his humor and words of encouragement as his younger brother unexpectedly slid into Day 3 of the draft.
Ultimately, the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur in the fifth round with the No. 144 overall pick, ending the quarterback's historic slide. And despite growing anxiety that his own name wouldn't be called in the draft, Shilo was pure joy when his younger brother finally earned an NFL opportunity on Saturday.
Shilo's selfless attitude over the weekend didn't go completely unnoticed. While appearing on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," former Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds gave Shilo his well-deserved flowers.
"The one thing that I will point out that didn't get as much love, shoutout to Shilo, his (Shedeur's) brother," Edmonds said. "You saw on their YouTube, he's really took the pressure off of Shedeur. You could really see him make light and make positivity of the situation. It was a really cool thing to see when he jokes with his family and friends like, 'Dang bro, if you slidin', what they think of me?' That was really cool to see."
Shilo's support was also seen during Colorado's pro day earlier this month. After going through his own workouts, he cheered on Shedeur as he threw to Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, LaJohntay Wester, Drelon Miller and Travis Hunter in front of countless NFL scouts and coaches.
"The highlight was definitely my brother clapping after my throws," Shedeur said. "I wish somebody had a camera on him the whole time clapping. I wish that was the highlight reel I got, I want to post that on Instagram. That was the highlight of my time."
Although Shilo may not receive the same amount of national attention as Shedeur, his work ethic and willingness to support family are certainly appreciated by his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
"He does not take a backseat to his brothers," Deion Sanders said following Colorado's pro day. "He does not take a backseat to anybody. He's a worker. He's a go-getter and he's a dog. He's a doer. I love what he represents. I love who he is on and off the field, and he's a great young man."
Shilo's approach ultimately earned him an undrafted free agent deal with the Buccaneers, who also signed Sheppard. The two former Buffs are now looking to steal a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster.
"Shilo is gonna be playing in Tampa Bay this season and that's a great locker room there," Edmonds said. "I know Shilo will fit in."