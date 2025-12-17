Shedeur Sanders Might Have Played His Way Into Changing The Browns’ NFL Draft Plan

For years, Cleveland has searched for stability under center, cycling through draft picks, veterans, and short-term fixes without ever fully committing to a long-term vision.

But just four starts into Shedeur Sanders’ NFL career, that conversation is quietly shifting—even after the Browns selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns fans celebrate after quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) connected with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback hasn’t been perfect—few rookies are. Yet Sanders has injected belief, energy, and perhaps direction into an offense that had grown stagnant. Around the league, there’s growing chatter that Cleveland may have seen enough to stop resetting the quarterback clock and finally start building forward.

From Boulder to Belief: Sanders’ Early NFL Rise

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders’ numbers through four starts won’t overwhelm at first glance, but they tell an important story. He’s thrown for 799 yards with six total touchdowns, consistently pushing the ball downfield and commanding the offense with the same confidence that defined his time in Boulder.

It easily could have been seven scores, but in Chicago’s freezing conditions, Sanders delivered a strike that bounced off Jerry Jeudy’s chest and into the hands of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson—an interception that said more about circumstance than arm talent or decision-making.

That moment has come to mirror Sanders’ early NFL experience. The environment hasn’t always cooperated, but the traits Colorado fans grew accustomed to in Boulder have indeed translated to the NFL: poise under pressure, ball accuracy, toughness in the pocket, and an unwavering belief in attacking defenses.

Sanders thrived at CU under constant pressure and behind inconsistent protection. Now, Cleveland is seeing the same thing — that the calm doesn’t fade when the conditions worsen.

Building Around the Quarterback, Not Replacing Him

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) (left) chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If Cleveland commits to Sanders, the draft conversation changes entirely.

Instead of using premium capital on another quarterback, the Browns could shift their focus to supporting pieces—particularly perimeter weapons who complement Sanders’ aggressive, timing-based style.

One intriguing name is Jordyn Tyson, widely viewed as one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Tyson isn’t just an elite prospect; he’s also familiar to Colorado fans. As a true freshman in 2022, Tyson led the Buffaloes in receiving yards, flashing separation ability and vertical speed before transferring to Arizona State.

Another potential option is Washington wideout Chris Brazzell II, a physically imposing outside receiver with deep speed and red-zone presence. Brazzell’s size, explosiveness, and advanced route-running mirror the type of perimeter threat Sanders has consistently elevated throughout his career.

MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's

MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Sanders thrived at Colorado by trusting receivers who could win one-on-one outside the numbers, and both Tyson and Brazzell fit that mold perfectly. Their size, route fluidity, and downfield ability could immediately give Sanders new options.

Protecting the Investment: The Offensive Line Factor

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Of course, belief alone isn’t enough. If the Browns commit to Sanders, protecting him becomes non-negotiable.

Building around a young quarterback starts in the trenches, and reinforcing the offensive line—especially at tackle—will be a priority. Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor fits that vision as a long-term blindside anchor: massive, powerful, and athletic enough to handle elite edge rushers.

During his time at Colorado, Sanders showed that when given even modest stability, he becomes surgical. If Cleveland chooses to address the offensive line early, they have a chance to provide an environment Sanders has yet to play behind — which could unlock the next level of his game.

For Buff Nation, the moment feels familiar.

Sanders didn’t arrive in Boulder with universal belief either. He earned it through resilience, leadership, and production. Now, he’s doing the same thing in Cleveland—changing perceptions not through flash, but through on field command.

Sanders will finish out the season as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mistakes will come, as they do with any rookie passer, but the larger question has shifted. It’s no longer about whether he belongs in the NFL — it’s whether Cleveland is ready to stop starting over and commit to a quarterback.