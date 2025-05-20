Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Contract Has Fifth-Round Pick Making Less Than College NIL Valuation
Shedeur Sanders officially signed his first NFL contract with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, but the one-time projected first-round draft pick's slide to the fifth round of the draft still cost the quarterback a considerable amount of potential money.
Per multiple reports, the former Colorado Buffaloes star inked a four-year, $4.6 million deal that includes a $447,380 signing bonus. For comparison, former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is projected to sign a four-year, $48.7 million contract as the Tennessee Titans' No. 1 overall pick.
While Sanders should have no problem making up the difference in off-field earnings, his rookie contract is considerably less than what his name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation was at Colorado. On3 gave Sanders an NIL valuation of $6.5 million, which took into account his endorsement deals, roster value, social media presence and other factors.
During his four-year college career, Sanders had NIL deals with Brady Brand, Gatorade, Actively Black, Mercedes-Benz, Oikos, Beats by Dre, Urban Outfitters, Nike and other notable brands. Sanders made history in August when he became the first-ever college football player to sign an endorsement deal with Nike.
Sanders' dominant career at Colorado and NFL upside make him a steal for Cleveland to land him for only $4.6 million. However, having a five-member quarterback room that also includes third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and the injured Deshaun Watson also isn't ideal.
Cleveland has now signed four of its seven draft picks, with Gabriel, running back Quinshon Judkins and defensive tackle Mason Graham yet to make things official.
Sanders, Gabriel and Cleveland's other two healthy quarterbacks are now fighting for the Browns' starting job. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Pickett and Gabriel are expected to split first and second-team reps during Cleveland's upcoming OTAs (organized team activities), while Sanders and Flacco will split third and fourth-team reps.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio Reveals Impression Of Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett To Keep Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer 4-Star Recruit Committed To Oklahoma Sooners
“We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters after the draft. “But as we talk about, we do believe in best player available, we do believe in positional value, and we didn’t necessarily expect him (Sanders) to be available in the fifth round. We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there. We felt like that was the appropriate thing to do.”
The past few months have certainly been difficult for Sanders, but he's now grateful to have an NFL home.
"It's an adjustment, I would say, but it's an adjustment for the better," Sanders told Browns team reporter Andrew Siciliano. "When I get to my hotel room, I feel comfortable in there every day because I know I'm not leaving here until they say. It's exciting to know I'm able to have a nice place to sleep at that makes me feel cozy, makes me feel at home."