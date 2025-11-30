Shedeur Sanders’ Performance Could Rewrite His Entire NFL Trajectory
Former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders made another start for the Cleveland Browns against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, and for the second straight week, he delivered.
If he keeps playing at this level, the Browns might have stumbled onto something special. That lines up with Adam Schefter’s report Sunday morning that the organization is open to giving Sanders “an extended look” for the rest of the season.
Since former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel went down with a concussion, Sanders has stepped in and never looked back. And if Cleveland can finish the season strong, he’ll have a real case to hold onto the job heading into the offseason.
Sanders hasn’t just played well — he’s helped the Browns stay competitive and find ways to win.
Against the 49ers, he connected on his fourth completion of 30-plus yards, something veteran Joe Flacco managed only twice and Gabriel didn’t do at all. Each week, Sanders is giving the Browns more reasons to trust him with the offense.
Cleveland needed stability at quarterback, and Sanders is providing it with poise well beyond his years. If he keeps trending upward, the Browns’ long-term answer under center might already be in the building.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
Shedeur Sanders Looks Like His Colorado Self Again
After transferring from Jackson State to follow his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado, the criticism came with him — as it usually does for young quarterbacks. But when he finally got his shot, he delivered with the Buffaloes. Sanders led an offense that featured multiple NFL wide receivers, including Jacksonville rookie Travis Hunter and Carolina rookie Jimmy Horn Jr.
Sanders and the Buffs nearly had the chance to play for a Big 12 title in 2024, but they lost out due to losing the conference's tiebreakers. Still, the Colorado quarterback showed his ability to lead a team through adversity after finishing 4-8 in 2023, Sanders' first year as the starter.
And now, Sanders seems to be doing the same thing in Cleveland. Sanders has always been a lead-by-example guy, and teammates tend to rally around him. That same spark that energized the Buffaloes is starting to show up with the Browns.
His numbers over the last two weeks haven’t jumped off the page, but he’s consistently made the right reads and the right plays in the biggest moments.
Whether it was at Jackson State, at Colorado, or now in Cleveland, Sanders has a knack for finding ways to win and keep his team competitive. It’s the same spark that earned him a retired jersey at Folsom Field.
Once again, when the moment gets big, Sanders doesn’t shrink.
He locks in. And if this continues, the Browns may realize they’ve found more than just a short-term answer at quarterback.
How Shedeur Sanders Looked Against the 49ers
Even with the Browns falling 26-8 on Sunday afternoon, Sanders still played well. He kept the team in the game through the first half, though mistakes eventually cost Cleveland.
Against a tough and experienced 49ers squad, Sanders did enough to keep the Browns competitive. He finished 16-of-25 for 149 yards and a touchdown, with his best play coming on a 34-yard score to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.
He stayed calm in the pocket, even as San Francisco’s pass rush heated up. The stats might not jump off the page, but Sanders again showed the decision-making and playmaking ability that have earned him more trust each week.
Performances like this show that the moment isn’t too big for him.
If he continues trending upward, the Browns could have more than just a short-term solution at quarterback — they might have a real piece of their future.