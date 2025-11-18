Shedeur Sanders Steps In for Dillon Gabriel and Reveals Why the Browns Believe in Him
The Cleveland Browns are turning to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders after fellow rookie passer Dillon Gabriel exited last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens under concussion protocol. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is expected to make his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sanders’ first taste of NFL action against the Baltimore Ravens was far from perfect, but the defining moment of his debut didn’t come on the field. It happened after the game, when the rookie addressed the noise surrounding Cleveland’s quarterback room with a combination of honesty and leadership that demonstrates the type of leader Sanders is.
The Ultimate Class Act: Sanders Steps Up for Gabriel
When Sanders jogged onto the field in relief of Gabriel, the Cleveland crowd erupted. Fans had been chanting for Sanders even before he entered the game, a situation that could easily fracture a quarterback room—especially with two rookies competing for the job.
But Sanders immediately redirected the attention where it belonged. Instead of basking in the applause, he defended Gabriel and acknowledged how the fan reaction could negatively impact the team and Sanders, who's still fighting for his footing in the league.
“Let me say this: When Dillon’s out there playing, I appreciate the fans (cheering for me), but I’m a good person, so I don’t really like him not feeling comfortable and confident. It puts everything in a tough spot. It’s not helping the team," Sanders explained. "That could be taken as a distraction, even though I ain't doing nothing. But I'm thankful for the supporters, I'm thankful for the fans, I'm thankful for everybody out there that believes."
His response was more than a polite answer—it was a message to the locker room and the entire Browns organization. Sanders recognized the emotional dynamic of the moment and chose empathy over ego. In a league that often scrutinizes rookie quarterbacks for signs of immaturity, Sanders shook off the tough loss and displayed the opposite.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
A Humbled, Yet Ready, Rookie
From a football standpoint, Sanders’ debut came under tough circumstances. He had taken zero first-team reps with the offense and entered a game midway to face one of the NFL’s most dominant defenses behind a struggling offensive line.
The results were predictable: Sanders finished the second half, completing only 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards, with one interception, and was sacked twice. Baltimore shut out the Browns in the second half, allowing the Ravens to erase a 16-10 lead and win 23-16.
The Ravens’ defensive front overwhelmed Cleveland’s protection. Yet even amid the chaos, Sanders never looked rattled.
Despite the tough first outing, Sanders showed that he belonged physically and mentally, even if the stat sheet suggested otherwise. It's the latest string of adversity that the young quarterback has faced, after falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In Sanders' first season at Colorado in 2023, the Buffs only won four games. The following year, Sanders helped lead Colorado to nine wins, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Can the NFL rookie continue to defy the odds in Cleveland?
Las Vegas on Deck: Sanders Gets His First Real Chance
Now comes the true test.
With Gabriel sidelined, the Browns are handing Sanders the reins—this time with a full week of practice, first-team reps, and an offensive game plan built around him. It will be the first time Cleveland has prepared him like a starting NFL quarterback.
Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders will be Sanders’ first legitimate opportunity to show what he can be with proper preparation and prove that his rough debut was a product of circumstance, not capability.
If Sanders can deliver under the bright lights of Las Vegas, the Browns might find themselves with the most unexpected win of their season: clarity at quarterback.