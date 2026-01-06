Is Shedeur Sanders A Winner or Loser of Kevin Stefanski Move

As Shedeur Sanders prepares for his first NFL offseason, the turbulent start to his professional journey hit another speed bump on Monday when the man who navigated his transition to the league, Kevin Stefanski, was relieved of his duties following a tough 5–12 season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks with coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at minicamp June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Colorado Buffaloes fans who followed Shedeur’s rise in Boulder, the volatility isn't entirely new. Much like the massive roster overhauls his father, coach Deion Sanders, orchestrated at Colorado, Shedeur now finds himself in another building, undergoing a complete identity reset.

For Sanders, who spent just one season developing under Stefanski, the move creates both risk and opportunity as Cleveland resets yet again.

Finally Finding a Rhythm

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks with coach Kevin Stefanski during a game against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stefanski’s exit closes a complicated chapter. Despite the recent struggles, Stefanski leaves Cleveland as the most successful coach of Brown's expansion era, having won multiple AP NFL Coach of the Year awards in 2020 and 2023. However, the NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" business, and for Shedeur, the Stefanski era ended just as the two were beginning to find their footing.

After the Browns edged out a 20–18 victory over the Bengals to close the season—a win that featured Shedeur’s poise down the stretch—the young quarterback spoke candidly about the bond he had developed with his coach.

"Coach Kev, he's been tough. And it's good. I think I grew and I learned a lot from him," Sanders remarked. "I think this week we had a conversation just about things in general. And I feel like we grew to understand each other... so I know he wanted this win. I know he wants every win, but I know this one means a lot."

Sanders' words mirror the same maturity he showed during his time in Boulder while navigating the coaching change made at offensive coordinator in 2023.

But now, in a league that rarely offers the kind of stability he enjoyed under his father and at CU, Shedeur will have to start all over again. For a quarterback who's thrived on consistency, this retooling phase will be the ultimate test of the mental toughness he forged under "Coach Prime."

Deshaun Watson

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson watches on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Browns' front office is now tasked with finding a leader who can manage both a veteran superstar and a rising young talent. Several names are already circulating that could benefit Sanders' playing style, including Jon Gruden, whose passion for quarterback development could match Shedeur’s swagger.

There's also the potential for a CU connection if the Browns look toward former Buffaloes legend and current Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

However, despite the inevitable social media chatter, one name that won't be on the list is Deion Sanders. "Coach Prime"remains firmly committed to his $54 million extension in Boulder, recently standing alongside new athletic director Fernando Lovo to declare his intent to build CU into global brand and Big-12 contenders.

Consequently, any new hire must also deal with the looming return of Deshaun Watson. Expected to be fully healthy for the 2026 opener with an $80.7 million cap hit, Watson remains a massive financial anchor for Cleveland. Which means Sanders is likely headed toward another wide-open training camp competition, not just against Watson, but against fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

A High Stakes Gamble for Browns

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) kneels before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Ultimately, it’s too early to determine whether Stefanski’s firing will prove to be a win or a loss for Sanders. Moving on from a two-time Coach of the Year is a significant gamble by the Browns’ front office, though, one whose success will be defined almost entirely by the direction of their next hire and the vision that comes with them.

If Cleveland brings in an offensive-minded coach who views Shedeur as a foundational piece of Brown's future, the move could turn out to be a long-term blessing in disguise. If the organization instead pivots toward maximizing its remaining investment in Deshaun Watson at all costs, Sanders may once again find himself climbing another uphill battle in an uncertain quarterback room.

With the Stefanski era now closed, Sanders enters another defining offseason—one that will test his adaptability, patience, and resolve.

From Jackson State to Colorado to Cleveland, Sanders' career has been shaped by transition and pressure, but how he navigates this moment will say as much about his future as any stat line ever could.