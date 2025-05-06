Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide Provokes Distraught Fan To File Hefty Lawsuit Against NFL
A football fan in Georgia is suing the NFL for $100 million in damages for the "intentional infliction of emotional distress and trauma" related to former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Filing under the pseudonym John Doe, the plaintiff claims to be a "dedicated fan of Colorado football," although it's unclear whether their fandom predates the Buffs' hiring of coach Deion Sanders in 2022. Along with the $100 million in punitive damages, the fan is also requesting a "retraction of the slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with an apology for any harm caused to his reputation."
For numerous reasons, the lawsuit has little chance of succeeding. Even if the distraught fan was suing for $1, any decent court wouldn't take on the humorous case.
Shedeur was a projected first-round draft pick following his second and final season with the Buffs last year. The senior threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading Colorado to its winningest season since 2016. In turn, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Despite being one of college football's top quarterbacks last season, Shedeur's stock plummeted, particularly in the immediate days preceding the NFL Draft. Reports emerged stating that Shedeur was unprepared in meetings with the New York Giants, in particular. The Giants and coach Brian Daboll passed on Shedeur twice in the first round, instead selecting former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick.
The plaintiff's case made mention of the reports that may have influenced Shedeur's fall to the fifth round.
"These slanderous statements reflect biases that influenced the NFL's decision-making process,
causing emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and consumer," the lawsuit read.
Other insiders and coaches claim NFL teams viewed Shedeur as a backup quarterback, leading to his fall into Day 3 of the draft. Regardless, the plaintiff believes the NFL violated the Sherman Antitrust Act by colluding against Shedeur, which subsequently restrained trade and limited fair competition.
Doe also claimed that Shedeur "may have" experienced racial discrimination, a violation of the Civil Rights Act.
While Shedeur's fall to the fifth round may have cost him about $40 million in lost potential earnings, he's still getting an opportunity to prove himself in the NFL. Cleveland begins its rookie mini-camp later this week with Shedeur and other newcomers, including third-round pick and former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, looking to make a strong first impression.
"We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said of Shedeur in a post-draft press conference. "Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it's a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot."