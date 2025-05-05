Buffs Beat

Why New York Giants Passed On Shedeur Sanders After Private Meeting

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants held a private meeting with former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. There are new reports on what occurred during the meeting that caused the Giants to pass on Sanders.

Angela Miele

Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll prior to the start of the press conference to introduce first round draft picks Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart (not shown). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll prior to the start of the press conference to introduce first round draft picks Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart (not shown). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images / Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The New York Giants were a team that was speculated to select Sanders but instead passed on him. Eventually, the Cleveland Browns selected him at No. 144 overall, despite Sanders being a first-round draft projection

With the Giants passing on Sanders, reports began that it was due to the private meeting between the team and Sanders. It has been over a week since the conclusion of the draft and more rumors of what occurred during the draft process are being released. 

As the draft approached, the Giants were not expected to take a quarterback No. 3 overall but potentially were a team to watch to trade back in or to wait for the second round. The Giants did just that but drafted Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall, not Sanders.

Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll prior to the start of the press conference to
Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll prior to the start of the press conference to introduce first round draft picks Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart (not shown). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images / Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

SI.com’s Albert Breer appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub and explained in more detail what went wrong during the private meeting. The Giants asked Sanders to identify mistakes in a mock playbook, which the quarterback could not do. 

“The Giants one, they give players an install, and there are mistakes intentionally put in the install,” Breer said. “He didn’t catch them and got called on it, and it didn’t go well after that. He was pissed that they did that to him."

The clash between the Giants and Sanders ultimately added to why New York selected Dart to be the quarterback of the future. Giants coach Brian Daboll has refused to comment on the reports of the meeting with Sanders.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL

MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle

The reports from Breer follow what was reported by NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay. McShay discussed what his sources said on “The McShay Show” following the first round of the draft. McShay said that the Giants gave him a binder to use to prepare for the interview, and the lack of studying did not go over well with the Giants.

“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit,” McShay said. “An install package came in, preparation wasn’t there for it. Got called out on it, didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Da
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Having draft prospects study before a meeting is not a new phenomenon. It was one of the reasons the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Broncos coach Sean Payton was pleased with how Nix memorized the plays.

“Two teams drafting in the top ten with quarterback needs where the interviews did not go well,” McShay said.

While the Giants passed on Sanders, he was still drafted and in a position where anything can happen. The Browns have a crowded quarterback room, but each player will have a chance to compete.

Something to watch throughout the season is that a trade is always possible if teams need a quarterback due to injuries. Despite being a fifth-round pick, Sanders could see the field in 2025.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football