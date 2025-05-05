Why New York Giants Passed On Shedeur Sanders After Private Meeting
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The New York Giants were a team that was speculated to select Sanders but instead passed on him. Eventually, the Cleveland Browns selected him at No. 144 overall, despite Sanders being a first-round draft projection
With the Giants passing on Sanders, reports began that it was due to the private meeting between the team and Sanders. It has been over a week since the conclusion of the draft and more rumors of what occurred during the draft process are being released.
As the draft approached, the Giants were not expected to take a quarterback No. 3 overall but potentially were a team to watch to trade back in or to wait for the second round. The Giants did just that but drafted Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall, not Sanders.
SI.com’s Albert Breer appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub and explained in more detail what went wrong during the private meeting. The Giants asked Sanders to identify mistakes in a mock playbook, which the quarterback could not do.
“The Giants one, they give players an install, and there are mistakes intentionally put in the install,” Breer said. “He didn’t catch them and got called on it, and it didn’t go well after that. He was pissed that they did that to him."
The clash between the Giants and Sanders ultimately added to why New York selected Dart to be the quarterback of the future. Giants coach Brian Daboll has refused to comment on the reports of the meeting with Sanders.
The reports from Breer follow what was reported by NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay. McShay discussed what his sources said on “The McShay Show” following the first round of the draft. McShay said that the Giants gave him a binder to use to prepare for the interview, and the lack of studying did not go over well with the Giants.
“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit,” McShay said. “An install package came in, preparation wasn’t there for it. Got called out on it, didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”
Having draft prospects study before a meeting is not a new phenomenon. It was one of the reasons the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Broncos coach Sean Payton was pleased with how Nix memorized the plays.
“Two teams drafting in the top ten with quarterback needs where the interviews did not go well,” McShay said.
While the Giants passed on Sanders, he was still drafted and in a position where anything can happen. The Browns have a crowded quarterback room, but each player will have a chance to compete.
Something to watch throughout the season is that a trade is always possible if teams need a quarterback due to injuries. Despite being a fifth-round pick, Sanders could see the field in 2025.