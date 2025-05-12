Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' Final Message After Cleveland Browns' Rookie Minicamp

Following the conclusion of the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and fifth-round NFL Draft pick Shedeur Sanders posted a message on X thanking his teammates. Sanders enjoyed a strong three days in Berea alongside Dillon Gabriel.

Jack Carlough

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Based on the slew of videos and reports coming out of Ohio, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a strong first impression during the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp this past weekend. The recent fifth-round NFL Draft pick made several highlight throws and appears to be getting along well with his new teammates.

Following the conclusion of Cleveland's rookie minicamp on Sunday, Sanders posted a photo of himself alongside 17 players who received an invite to the three-day camp. Sanders reportedly stayed after practice on Friday and Saturday to work with tryout players.

"Thankful for every player apart of our Rookie minicamp," Sanders wrote on X. "Great relationships was made during our time together."

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) stretches during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) stretches during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Although it was a controlled environment without pads, Sanders completed several impressive throws to unfamiliar receivers throughout the camp. Arguably, his best throw came Sunday when he connected with former South Carolina wide receiver Gage Larvadain on a deep ball.

"I just find something I want to perfect, and just perfect it to the best of my abilities," Sanders told reporters Saturday. "That's all I really focus on, being here, just being a leader, being a great teammate. Doing what I need to do, whenever it is, so I'm just thankful for the opportunity. Things could have been a lot worse, but I'm here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now."

Only two weeks prior, Cleveland selected Sanders and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the draft. The two rookies split reps during the minicamp, and each enjoyed a few highlight moments.

"You may get the first rep of practice with the ones, but then the next period you may get the second group, so we vary it throughout. We're focused more on the totality of this competition," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I told the players last night, we tell them this: we're evaluating everything they do out on the field, in the meeting room, in the weight room. We want to see how they work. So, this is a total evaluation. It's not just about one rep at rookie minicamp or one rep in an OTA. It's really all about the body of work."

Sanders and Gabriel will soon be joined by Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett within the Browns' crowded quarterback room. It's anyone's guess who will earn the starting nod in Week 1 or even during the Browns' first preseason game.

So far, Sanders seems to have the respect of his new teammates. First-round draft pick and former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham was asked about Sanders early in the camp.

"(Sanders) was cool," Graham said. "I met him the other day for the first time and seems like a good dude and is all about ball. I want to play with guys that are like-minded."

